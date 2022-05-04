Tarpon Springs commission looks to expand public participation

TARPON SPRINGS — The city’s Board of Commissioners is considering other ways residents can participate in public meetings, while also considering steps to streamline those very same meetings.
During their April 21 workshop, board members considered a grocery list of ways to broaden public participation.
Based on that list, Mayor Costa Vatikiotis offered up the following: restoring public comment via Zoom or telephone, extending live public comments from four to six minutes, and reading residents’ emails into the record.
Commissioner Jacob Karr said the board should reconsider reinstating reading resident emails into the record during meetings.
“I understand the (adding of) Zoom and telephone calls, but I would caution the board about reading emails into the record,” Karr said. “It’s something that we never did before.”
In the past, a commissioner on occasion would read an email into the record that they felt was noteworthy, Karr said, but noted that during the board’s discussion of the Anclote Harbor apartment complex it received an estimated 200 to 300 emails on the topic.
“In a case like that, where they’re all similar, you are running into a case where there’s a whole night of emails being read, where you could have said, ‘There’s 150 emails for and 200 against’ — or something along those lines,” Karr said. “I would caution the board on that, if you are looking to keep the meetings at a more reasonable kind of time frame. At that point someone could really sabotage a meeting pretty quickly by sending emails for every item and have them be four minutes long.”
In response, Commissioner Michael Eisner said the Anclote proposal was a “one-of-a-kind project that drew a lot of input.”
Eisner suggested the commission could selectively pull out and place on the record “emails that are unique to the other emails,” Eisner said.
Eisner said the public right to comment is the top priority when considering how to structure its meetings.
“Because people still have the right to get their input in,” Eisner said. “Under this particular (Anclote Harbor) project, I think that we do need to make sure that the people have their say. It’s not about us, it’s about them.”
Commissioner Panagiotis Koulias also favored bringing back Zoom to provide in-meeting public input, and suggested the commission consider providing the meetings live on Facebook.
“We’re not going to be able to interact with them, but the more exposure the better,” Koulias said. “We want to get our meetings out to as many people as possible.”
Koulias was less supportive of possibly expanding public comment an additional two minutes and reading resident email comments into the record during meetings.
“We want the public to be included throughout the work process, but we need to do it in a timely manner,” Koulias said.
In the commission’s special session held before the workshop, resident Peter Dalacos suggested the board could upgrade Tarpon Springs public safety radio station to broadcast commission meetings.
Broadcast from the top of Tarpon Spring’s Fire Station, the city’s 5-kilowatt public safety radio station has approximately a 1-mile signal range, Dalacos said.
“If you listen to it, it loops information about recycling, about hurricane awareness, and contacting the city,” Dalacos said.
In addition, he said the city’s public safety website that previously provided public service information about the city no longer exits.
“It’s 24 hours-a-day and you’ve got lost air time,” Dalacos said. “You could broadcast your meetings over the radio for those people who don’t have cable TV. They could listen in, and call in. There are other ways to get people the information out to them. There’s a lot of old people who listen to the radio.”
