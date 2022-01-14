Tarpon Springs commission candidates set to square off

TARPON SPRINGS — Candidates for Tarpon Springs mayor and City Commission seats have filed their papers, and the election promises to be action-packed as four seats will be contested.
Mayor Chris Alahouzos is not running for mayor after two three-year terms due to term limits, and he is not offering any endorsements as he settles into private life while remaining one of the city’s biggest boosters.
With the retirement of Alahouzos, the mayor’s race between Commissioner Costa Vatikiotis and former city commissioner and vice mayor Robin Saenger will be the most prominent and heavily contested on the March 15 ballot, but races for three commission seats also promise to feature juicy debates and possibly contentious races.
The city of Tarpon Springs and the League of Women Voters will co-sponsor a candidate forum Tuesday, Jan. 18, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in the auditorium at City Hall at 324 E. Pine St.
Candidate websites and Facebook pages offer insights into their stands on key issues, and the races featured here are listed by office but in no particular order.
Mayoral candidates
• Costa Vatikiotis, a current commission member who is vacating his seat to run for mayor, is also a former city manager and engineer.
His feud with current City Manager Mark LeCouris and other commission members burst into the public last year during a commission meeting and continues to simmer.
Vatikiotis has an otherwise soft-spoken, low-key style and is known for pointed, articulate and detailed questioning of those who appear before the commission on various issues.
He was the sole vote against the Anclote Harbor luxury apartment complex.
In Vatikiotis’ literature, which lists a litany of promises and accomplishments under the heading, “It’s all about doing better,” Vatikiotis also vows to keep city residents better informed about “our government’s goings on.”
• Robin Saenger is a former city commissioner and vice mayor who ran her own art business until 2019. Saenger founded Peace4Tarpon, making Tarpon Springs the first “trauma informed” city in the United States.
Saenger’s website states the pillars of her campaign are progress, protection and sustainability.
She states she will work to repair and strengthen infrastructure, encourage and support the city’s culture and arts, vigorously protect greenspaces and waterfronts, encourage collaboration to strongly support tourism, encourage emerging, dynamic young entrepreneurs to join the city’s welcoming environment, and will fight hard to support robust, thoughtful economic growth for the Sponge Docks.
Seat 2
• Lisa Malamatos-Benitez is running on a platform of “Merging Experience With a Mission” for a balanced budget, securing responsible spending, supporting first responders and safeguarding the community, community involvement, support for small business and support for seniors and veterans.
• Craig Lunt is an independent Consultant in Cyber and Network Security, working with Florida School Systems, universities and local governments.
He is running on a platform of inclusiveness, accountability and thoroughness.
His background has “encouraged my attention to detail and research and I am experienced dealing with government issues and regulations.”
Seat 3
A pair of candidates are vying to take over seat 3 from Connor Donovan, who is not seeking a second term.
• Mike Eisner, a retired contractor, promises to “serve this town to the best of my abilities. We need to fix what’s broken, and make decisions without self-serving ideas.”
Eisner says he speaks “factually not fictionally” and that residents will get “real answers” from him.
Eisner says his expertise is in problem solving and that he has more than 55 years of hands-on experience in many arenas that will benefit the citizens of Tarpon Springs.
• George Koulianos said on his Facebook page that he is running for City Commission because he believes citizens deserve honest leadership that will serve with integrity.
“Every person deserves nothing less than a Commissioner who will listen to their voices and will lead with these characteristics.”
He added he hopes to mend the city’s divisiveness.
“Our city is one of great potential,” he said. “In order to reach that potential, we must not be swayed and disillusioned by partisan politics. The interests of the elected official should never triumph over those of The People. We cannot be at odds with each other. Disagreement and debate is good, division and anger sows destruction.”
Seat 4
Two candidates are looking to fill seat 4, which will be open after Townsend Tarapani announced he will not be seeking reelection.
• Panagiotis “Peter” Koulias is running on a platform of fair and open government, preserving small town charm and protecting the city from “bad development.” Koulias said, “We need to restore and enhance what makes our small town charming.”
Koulias promises to protect single-family zoning and promote “slow growth approach.”
Koulias may be dogged during the campaign by a series of court cases.
Most recently, according to Pinellas County records, a jury in December found Koulias not guilty of misdemeanor charges, including battery and making threats to a law enforcement officer.
• Jacqueline Turner says her education, professional experience and public service endeavors make her uniquely qualified to provide thoughtful leadership with collaboration among city, civic and business leaders.
Her focus will be to ensure business brought before the city commission “aligns with the city’s strategic and comprehensive plans.”
Her “hallmark” will be respecting the city’s “unique heritage while fostering thoughtful change.”
