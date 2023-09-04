TARPON SPRINGS — A sidewalk refurbishment and restoration project should fund projects equally throughout the city, Mayor Costa Vatikiotis recently told fellow city commissioners.
“I’d like to see balance in terms of where our sidewalks are being both constructed and repaired,” he told Public Works Director Tom Funcheon at the Aug. 22 board meeting. “But it looks like a nice spread,” he said about the list of 36 project locations presented to the City Commission as part of the Sidewalk Improvements Program list.
“I think you all are doing a good job in trying to be fair with everybody,” he added. The mayor noted he realizes the city has alternating improvement program years, with funding next year to focus on the road resurfacing program.
The top 20 of 36 projects include the top five sidewalk locations that all tied for the highest ranking.
The No. 1 listed location is 120 feet of sidewalk encompassing the corner of Shore Drive and north side of Tallahassee Drive. It is scheduled to be refurbished on the sidewalk improvement list for $5,280.
Second location on the priority list is restoration of 600 feet of Huey Street from Orange Street to Cypress Street for $26,400; third is 300 feet of a residential sidewalk from 1709 thru 1713 Mexico Ave. for $13,200, followed fourth by 159 feet of 1701 Mexico Ave. for $6,996, and fifth, 160 feet of sidewalk at 1603 Mexico Ave. to North Florida Avenue for $7,040.
Funcheon told commissioners the Sidewalk Improvements Program “is implemented based on technical criteria; we recommend the work be completed in the order of the prioritized list. … All the sidewalks are fill-ins; there are no replacement sidewalks.”
The entire list includes 36 projects. If all the projects can be funded and completed it could cost the city $607,992.
Commissioners unanimously approved the project list.
Other sidewalk improvement projects
595 feet of sidewalk on Highland Avenue from Oak Wood Street to Boyer Street for $26,180
Highland sidewalk from Lime Street to the east side of East Oakwood for $12,100
485 feet of sidewalk at the east side of 407 E. Harrison St. to the north side of Levis Avenue for $21,340
125 feet of sidewalk at 628 Pent St., east to North Walton Avenue for $5,500
35 feet of sidewalk at 623 Locust for $1,540.
130 feet of sidewalk at 805 N. Walton and 150 feet at 810 N. Walton on the Locust Street side for a combined $12,300
26 feet of South Disston Avenue at East Curlew Place for $1,144
73 feet of sidewalk near Fred Howard Park restored at 644 to 648 Kenneth Way for $3,212
72 feet of sidewalk starting at 521 Levis to MLK for $3,168
50 feet of sidewalk at 551 E. Orange St. to be refurbished for $2,200
400 feet of sidewalk at 619 E. Center St. west to North Disston for $17,600
597 feet on East Center Street to Cypress Street for $26,268
100 feet of sidewalk restoration from Peninsula from Castleworks to Jamaica Way for $4,400
150 feet of the sidewalk at the corner of Peninsula and Windsor for $6,600.
