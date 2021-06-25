TARPON SPRINGS — A small crowd gathered on the front lawn of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Tarpon Springs on June 12 for a ceremony recognizing the fifth anniversary of the mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando.
Roughly two dozen members of the all-inclusive church’s congregation sat in a shaded section for the late-afternoon ceremony. It was organized by Jane Neal, chair of the UUC’s social justice council, as a way to honor the 49 clubgoers, many of them members of the central Florida city’s LGBTQ+ and Latinx communities, killed in the 2016 tragedy. At the time it was the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.
The 45-minute ceremony was led by the UUC’s Rev. Kristina Spaude and featured thoughts and poems, singalongs and tributes to the Pulse victims and their families.
“Orlando’s Pulse dance club had established as one of central Florida’s most vibrant scenes for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer social life,” Neal said, adding, “on the night of the attack, the club was hosting its popular Latin Night, an event that drew from a broad cross section of the community.”
She continued, “Just after 2 a.m. more than 300 people were inside the club. Within 10 minutes, dozens were either dead, wounded or trapped inside the club. Some still believe it was a calculated hate crime, though authorities disagree. Whatever his intent, the truth lay in the brutality of his rampage.”
Neal added, “Today marks five years since that tragedy that stole the lives of 49 individuals … We pause to honor the lives of the 49 who were killed and the many other people who were affected.”
Rev. Spaude, who took over leadership of the UUC congregation in August 2020, recalled her reaction upon learning about the shooting while she was living in Ohio. “It was the first time that I, a cisgender, heterosexual, white female, really had a glimpse into what it would be like to feel that kind panic and terror,” she said. Clubgoers’ lives “were pulsing as they danced and celebrated that night,” she said, calling for everyone “to honor the lives lost in their sadness and their complexities and remember them by dancing fully and often. And may those of us who still have the ability to do so, continue to advocate for freedom and justice so we may all be able to dance without fear ever again.”
Neal stated that “before they were victims, the 49 were mothers and fathers, recent graduates and veterans, breast cancer survivors, dreamers, artists and so much more.” Then she, along with church members Pat Aldape and Alexander Merati, read the names of each of the 49 Pulse shooting victims, followed by 49 seconds of silence. The ceremony ended with a singalong of “We Shall Overcome,” the unofficial anthem of the American Civil Rights movement, and concluded with the line, “We shall live in peace someday.”
Afterward, several attendees spoke about the importance of remembering the Pulse tragedy.
“This is very important because we talk in Tarpon Springs about being an inclusive community and about unity in the community, and we have to include everyone,” said Robin Saenger, a member of the UUC congregation and founder of the nonprofit Peace 4 Tarpon. “We have to understand how we can be together and include people of all races, nationalities and sexual orientations.”
Spaude said the ceremony was important to the UUC congregation because “they’re interested in supporting the LGBTQ+ community. For me, it’s an intersection of people with identities I know and love, Latinx specifically. I don’t know how the community responded to the tragedy here, but I know it’s important to take the time to remember the victims and honor their names.”
Dean agreed. “It’s extremely important to keep it in people’s mind, to make more people aware how sad this is and to make sure it never happens again,” she said.
Jack Spirk, an openly gay Tarpon Springs Chamber of Commerce employee who has fought for equality around the state for decades, said he’s grateful to have a church in town that supports him.
“I’d like to say how much I appreciate the Unitarian Universalist Church of Tarpon Springs and how they’ve always had my back, always supported me and always fly my flag,” Spirk said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.