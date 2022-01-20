TARPON SPRINGS — When Oscar Wilde wrote “Life imitates Art far more than Art imitates Life," he was commenting on the way art affects the way we look at the world around us: The real world and the imaginary world have a tendency to mirror each other.
A brand-new micro-play will soon breathe life into characters featured in Elizabeth Indianos’ mural “This Blessed Plot, This Earth.” The play, named after the mural, will be presented Fridays, Jan. 21 and 28, 7 p.m.; Saturdays, Jan. 22 and 29, 2 p.m.; and Sundays, Jan. 23 and 30, 2 p.m.; at Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Venue parking is free. Seating, limited to 44 patrons, is first come, first served. The venue opens one hour prior to each performance. Tickets are $18 general admission and $15 for Tarpon Arts’ members. Tickets are available online at TarponArts.org, via phone 727-942-5605 or at the ticket sales office in the Heritage Museum, 100 Beekman Lane in Craig Park.
The mural was commissioned by the city of Tarpon Springs through the Public Art Committee and colorfully graces the entire north wall of the historic Cultural Center gallery. It is a significant addition historically to the building that once served as Tarpon Springs’ first City Hall.
The original painting by Elizabeth Indianos was titled “The Spirit of this Place.” It was created on site between 1975 and 1979 as an outdoor mural at the corner of Tarpon Avenue and Alt. 19. Decades later, in 2021, an updated, dynamic concept was completed by the artist within the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center
Now, Indianos has written and produced a micro-play that takes select people and animals that are painted into the mural and — almost magically — brings them to life so that they can share their story.
“This work could be the first art story of the new year — about hopefulness through COVID,” Indianos said in her notes about the production. “Ghosts always find a way to have their voices heard … and we are hearing them now in ‘This Blessed Plot, This Earth,’ just as I heard them while painting in the Cultural Center.”
Indianos worked on the mural during the height of the pandemic, isolated and in lock down for a year. Throughout the process, she felt determined to create these characters and bring them to life with paint and pen and story as a testimony of faith in our survival.
“Actors bringing these characters to life have real significance as part of history,” Indianos said.
Among the characters is the Dove Bearer, who is portrayed by 16-year-old Tarpon Springs resident Katerina Lecourezos in the micro-play. In one of those curious coincidences that blur the lines between art and real life, Lecourezos was also chosen by the Greek Orthodox Church to release a dove over Spring Bayou during the 116th annual Epiphany celebration Jan. 6.
Interestingly, that wasn’t the only link between the play and this year’s ceremony.
“Today, watching the Epiphany celebration at the Spring Bayou in Tarpon Springs, I witnessed a complete and unexpected nor anticipated synchronicity,” Indianos said. “The Dove Bearer in the play was chosen as dove bearer in the actual ceremony. The priest in the play, enacted the ceremony. The diver who retrieved the cross is the son of the project supervisor of the building it all takes place in. I’m hopeful for 2022. It seems we may be moving in the same direction as the earth turns.”
Cast members that will appear in performances of “This Blessed Plot, This Earth” include Charlie Cronk as Virgil the Alligator; James Rousakis as the Conquistador; Demetra Lecourezos as Indigenous Mother; Katerina Lecourezos as Indigenous Princess; Stephen Ray as Indigenous Chief; Tanner Littlejohn as Napoleon Bonaparte Mizell; Nick Toth as Greek Sponge Diver; Randy Donaldson as Afro Bahamian Sponge Hooker; Leigh Davis as Annie Dabbs; and Marissa Jo Kraus as Owl.
According to Indianos, there has never been an Epiphany quite like this, where art and the community come together in this manner, and where its histories and stories are told by an artist and come together as one.
Indianos came to the city of Tarpon Springs as an artist in residence, having received a National Endowment for the Arts award directly out of graduate school. She was considered a seedling with Greek heritage and charged with the task and challenge of further enhancing and defining the city’s unique heritage.
“I’ve spent a lifetime in this city, creating exhibitions and classes, public art, and play productions about artists and communities and what it means to be part of one,” Indianos said.
For more information about upcoming performances of “This Blessed Plot, This Earth,” visit TarponArts.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.