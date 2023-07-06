The Tarpon Springs Chamber of Commerce hosted the 2023 Annual Business Awards Celebration at the Tarpon Springs Yacht Club on June 22.
“The Chamber recognizes businesses that are active members of the community and proud of what they have achieved in their business, as well as what they have contributed to the chamber and community as a whole. These businesses are community leaders that give generously of themselves in time and resources to the chamber and the community,” said Jean Hungiville, president and chief executive of the chamber.
The winners were:
• Small Business of the Year: Kim Adams, Remax Elite
• Medium Business of the Year: Tarpon Springs Distillery
• Large Business of the Year: AdventHealth North Pinellas
• Nonprofit of the Year: Epiphany City Chapter 16 Order of AHEPA
• Volunteer of the Year: Mike Womack
• Overall Business of the Year and winner of the Grand Trophy Prize: AdventHealth North Pinellas
