Tanner explains moratorium, vision for Brooksville

BROOKSVILLE – Her family’s least favorite word could be “moratorium,” Christa G. Tanner said, but even the builders and developers around her can see the value of the city’s efforts to “take a step back.”
“A ‘moratorium’ is a word that scares a lot of people,” she said, noting that her family is in the construction business. “It stops development for a period of time.”
Tanner is a member of the Brooksville City Council, one of the new group that has taken charge of the city and sought to have an effect on its present and future.
She ran for her seat unopposed, and it wasn’t for the money. City Council members get $350 per month, so they’re not getting rich.
Tanner said that since she, Thomas Bronson and Casey Thieryung took their seats in November, joining Mayor Blake Bell and David Bailey, they’ve been living in someone else’s world, it seemed.
It was time to make their mark, she said.
On Wednesday morning, April 5, when she spoke, Tanner said it had been four months since she and the other new members took their seats.
“We have really – I would like to think – accomplished a lot,” she said.
Language matters, she added, and they’re looking at the language of what they have on the books, and what’s missing.
Moratorium time
Second reading. Second reading. Second reading.
The new council was being reminded again and again and again that they were the newcomers, as developments turned up on the city’s meeting agendas listed as “second reading,” which meant the previous council had approved the first reading.
With projects like Milk-A-Way Farms coming back for the second and final vote, their vote, they were getting frustrated, Tanner said.
These projects had been approved by the previous council, she said, and they were stuck having to accept and approve projects they didn’t like.
In addition to the measure to stop some of the building proposals coming in until they can rework the city’s policies on the many issues surrounding development such as the comprehensive plan, the council wants to set up standards regarding architecture, lot sizes and trees. Free-standing buildings and infill development are not part of the moratorium, Tanner explained.
If you want to make a change to a current policy, she said, you can’t for six months. If a project is “mixed-use,” meaning there’s residential but also commercial uses, those are subject to the moratorium.
“I think a lot of us were upset with the way certain things have coming about in the city in terms of development,” she said.
What it’s about is how citizens want Brooksville to look in 20 and 40 years, Tanner said.
A lot of people are moving to Florida, and many of them might land in Brooksville.
“We want to make sure that the way Brooksville is going to be developed captures who Brooksville is,” Tanner said.
When you drive from Inverness or Spring Hill to the city, “You know you’ve hit Brooksville,” she said. “We need to be very careful how we maintain that.”
Keeping that historic charm is the goal of the changes being sought.
So far, the moratorium has been popular, she said.
On the roads again
Another big issue for the city is the number of trucks coming through on the one-way streets. The vibrations from the heavy vehicles are hurting buildings and when buildings are cleaned, grime from exhaust coats the exteriors.
The city has gotten a study from FDOT, Tanner said, and is in talks about what to do.
About 600 trucks come through Brooksville every day, she said.
“It’s not what we want to see coming through our downtown,” she said, and they’re looking at solutions with FDOT.
It’s not as simple as you might think, she said, because of the ownership of the road. An effort to lower the speed limit, for example, would require a traffic study that might end up recommending a higher speed limit, she said.
Roads are a big issue and one problem with coming up with an alternative path for trucks is that one possible path to get trucks out of downtown Brooksville would be to have them take Yontz Road to pick up U.S. 41 north of the city.
One resident at the meeting, however, said he lives on Yontz Road and said he doesn’t want that truck traffic disturbing his life, so it’s going to be complicated to reroute that traffic.
Other topics Tanner mentioned included interlocal meetings, infrastructure, brick streets ordinances and protection, and parks, including Chinsegut Hill.
Busy place
A lot is happening in the city, said City Manager Ron Snowberger, and there have to be some short-term sacrifices (like some trees) for long-term growth. He and Tanner said that city has lots of information on its website so residents can see what’s happening.
“There’s a lot of projects going on in this city right now that are not funded by taxpayer dollars,” Snowberger said. “They’re funded at the federal level,” and it’s all been approved at the city level.
Ron Lawson, a retiree from Brooksville and regular at the Brooksville Matters meetings, said he thought Tanner gave a good presentation.
He said he also thought the moratorium is a good idea.
What brought it on was the Milk-A-Way project, he said.
“They’re working with standards that are 80 and 90 years old currently,” Lawson said. “I don’t think it’s a bad thing to rethink all of that.”
