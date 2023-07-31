Tampa General Hospital has agreed to buy three Bravera Health hospitals in Brooksville, Crystal River and Spring Hill for $290 million.
The sale was announced by Community Health Services, the current owner of the three hospitals. Once the sale closes, the Franklin, Tennesee-based company will no longer have any hospitals or clinics in Tampa Bay, leaving the operator with seven hospitals in the Panhandle, Southwest Florida and the Keys. In 2020, CHS sold St. Petersburg’s embattled Bayfront Health to Orlando Health.
Since 2016, CHS has been shedding hospitals to focus on regional hubs, per a 2018 report from Healthcare Dive. The health care giant, which owns or leases 77 hospitals across 15 states, reported a $51 million net loss attributable to shareholders for first quarter 2023.
Meanwhile, the sale is a major investment for Tampa General, which owns over 100 properties in Florida, most notably a 1,040-bed hospital in Tampa’s Davis Islands. Other significant holdings include a 130,000-square-foot health complex in Brandon and a rehabilitation hospital on Kennedy Boulevard, which added a 15,000-square-foot emergency center last month.
A smattering of specialized clinics, surgery facilities, urgent care centers and cancer centers across Tampa Bay, as well as some properties in South Florida and Fort Myers, fill out the rest of Tampa General’s portfolio.
The Tampa hospital also operates in partnership with the University of South Florida’s Morsani College of Medicine.
Tampa General will add 372 beds to its network with the acquisition of the three hospitals. The Bravera hospitals currently provide cancer treatment, surgeries, primary care and rehabilitation, among other services.
Services offered at Bravera Health Brooksville include emergency medicine, orthopedics, cardiology, cardiac catheterization, general surgery, outpatient physical, occupational and speech therapy rehab centers.
Bravera Health Spring Hill offers women's services including labor and delivery and neo-natology, emergency medicine, vascular and general surgery, ear, nose and throat, plastic surgery, urology, outpatient physical, occupational and speech therapy, and wound care.
The sale will close later this year, according to a media release from CHS. A spokesperson for Tampa General said the company won’t comment on the sale until the deal closes.
