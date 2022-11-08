WESLEY CHAPEL — What says the holidays like dancing lights on a tree, synched to the Christmas music of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra? How about the arrival of Santa with an escort of six elves?
That’s right, it’s Symphony in Lights at Wiregrass, and it kicks off Saturday.
The free event, sponsored by AdventHealth Wesley Chapel, runs from 5 to 9 p.m. and will feature the first lighting of the tree and live music from the Late Night Brass band, a high-energy 10-piece horn troupe (sometimes more).
“This is a holiday tradition for the entire Tampa Bay community to enjoy,” said Debbie Detweiler, general manager. “It’s a wonderful way to celebrate the holidays with family and friends and experience everything that The Shops at Wiregrass has to offer.”
Valeria Feliciano, marketing manager for the Shops at Wiregrass, said the Symphony in Lights will run nightly through Dec. 31, but the opening night is a “must-see” happening perfect for families. Costumed characters will be on hand, as well as stilt walkers and balloon artists to entertain young and old alike.
Highlights of the evening will be the tree lighting. From there, every hour on evenings from then through Dec. 31 the lights will dance and change colors in sync with the music of the orchestra.
Feliciano said it is a magical exhibit of “light dance and music.”
It wouldn’t be the holidays without Santa, and he will make a grand entrance in his sleigh, with six of his hand-picked elves at the mall’s center Court. There he’ll meet and greet children and hear their Christmas wish lists and pose for photographs.
Beginning Sunday and through the end of the year, the Symphony in Lights tree shows will run hourly between 6 and 9 p.m. Those who have never visited the upscale mall may want to plan their visit during those hours to take in the show. The Shops at Wiregrass is at 28211 Paseo Drive. The mall is an attraction in itself, with scores of unique boutiques, national shops and restaurants.
Many events and happenings take place there, and a calendar is online at www.theshopsatwiregrass.com. The calendar also has Santa’s schedule.
Upcoming is a car show Nov. 20, the Thanksgiving Fit2Run Turkey Trot fun-run, and a kids’ dash Nov. 24. Black Friday follows on Nov. 25. Several events featuring the talents of local performers are on the calendar through the holiday season, including several dance troupes, a concert by the Patel Conservatory Strings, a puppet show and a gift-wrapping day.
