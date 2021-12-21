The large voids between sections of the Weeki Wachee Preserve in southwest Hernando County have long been like missing puzzle pieces in the Southwest Florida Water Management District’s goal of preserving sensitive coastal lands in the region.
The district’s recent announcement approving the purchase 589 acres of woodland and marshy wetlands off Osowaw Boulevard in north Aripeka known as the Southworth Tract will go a long way toward completing the picture.
The new tract encompasses Indian Creek, which empties into the Gulf at Indian Bay, and acreage northeast of it. The two sections together eliminate large gaps and connect seven existing parcels to expand the preserve significantly.
Aripeka artist Leslie Neumann, one of several people who began work to help secure the Southworth Tract beginning in 1991, said seeing the dream finally realized is “absolutely thrilling.”
Neumann said that over the years, politics, funding and other obstacles got in the way of securing the land, causing efforts to stall about 10 years ago. Since the announcement of the purchase Dec. 14, she and others long involved in preservation have been celebrating, exchanging emails and cheering the deal.
“To finally get 600 acres all at once is really remarkable,” Neumann said. “It’s a great feat.”
Neumann said much credit should go to a champion of the effort to obtain the Southworth Tract, Steven Blaschka, a land acquisition manager with the water management district, nicknamed Swiftmud based on its acronym.
“He’s one of the people we owe a lot to,” said Neumann
The addition of the tract furthers the goal of protecting the water supply, water quality, flood control and natural systems — four areas of responsibility within Swiftmud’s purview.
"This property purchase is part of the long-term, overall conservation picture of Florida," said John Mitten, a Swiftmud governing board member. "The opportunity to link this property with the others we already manage fits the strategy and is the missing piece in the puzzle."
The new land joins 13,000 acres accumulated by the state since 1991 to form the preserve. The goal is to “protect estuarine marshes and lowlands; preserve and/or restore natural ecosystems and their functions; maintain and/or improve water quality; improve water conveyance; protect habitats and associated wildlife resources; prevent encroachment onto the floodplain; and preserve the aesthetic value of the lands within the project,” according to Swiftmud’s mandate.
"This is a significant acquisition that will not only conserve 589 acres of land in the Weeki Wachee Springshed but will also help protect and maintain good water quality across the nearshore coastal waters of the Springs Coast, which is home to one of the largest seagrass habitats in the world," said Brian Armstrong, the district's executive director.
Significantly, the purchase makes all of Indian Creek, which is fed by a freshwater spring and empties into the Gulf, part of the preserve, a goal that according to Swiftmud “completes the conservation and protection of the Indian Creek watershed, which is an important local source of fresh water to the coastal estuary.”
While the southwest portion of the tract is mostly wetlands within a “springs protection area,” the section to the northwest is higher and drier and supports pine forests.
The Southworth Tract falls within the Florida Wildlife Corridor and its acquisition helps the state meet the goals of the Florida Wildlife Corridor Act, which preserves habitat and natural avenues of travel for native Florida wildlife. The act was signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis in July.
The expansion of the preserve is good news for conservation groups.
“This is a great purchase of a highly significant coastal wildlife corridor property,” said Charles Lee, director of advocacy of Audubon Florida. “Because of its location just west of U.S. 19 in a rapidly developing area of Hernando County, this tract was destined for development had the district not acted quickly.
“It is a great relief to know it will now be preserved.”
The purchase of the Southworth Tract is being funded by the Florida Forever Trust Fund, the largest land acquisition program of its kind in the U.S.
