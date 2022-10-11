WESLEY CHAPEL — Families looking for an activity that is safe for the little ones and gets them in the Halloween spirit should look no further.
The second annual Halloween Spooktacular is hosted by Wesley Chapel District Park and Pasco County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22, from 6-8:30 p.m. at Wesley Chapel District Park, 7727 Boyette Road, Wesley Chapel.
The cost is $3 per child and only cash will be accepted at the door. The event is an outdoor trick-or-treating event, and children are invited to attend in their Halloween costumes. Parents are reminded to bring a bucket or bag to collect candy throughout the night. There will be games, music, and inflatables for children to play on.
For more information, call 813-345-3145.
