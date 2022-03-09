WEEKI WACHEE — The Weeki Wachee Swamp Fest was a scratch last year thanks to the monstrous pandemic, but the event’s Swamp Monster mascot roared over the weekend, signaling the popular fest was back.
Thousands of people turned out for the Friday through Sunday happening at Linda Pedersen Park, where they shopped vendor booths for unique arts, crafts, wind chimes, lotions, oils and soaps, things for the kitchen, and more. A festival favorite, Brian Ruthe was there wielding his chainsaw to turn ordinary logs into works of art. Popular regular LeeAnn Box, the artist-owner of Bling it up Body Art, was back painting the faces of little monsters.
Of course, no one went hungry, as there were many food trucks and booths serving things like Swamp Dawgs, gator on a stick and all kinds of fair-food favorites.
Live music filled the park grounds throughout the long weekend. The Swamp Monster contest on Saturday was one of the highlights. A half-dozen contestants put on their best green-slime faces and draped themselves in moss to become gory in hopes of achieving all the glory — not to mention the top cash prize of $100.
There also was a 2022 Swamp Fest T-shirt design contest with adult and student divisions.
“It’s great that we’re back and will be able to donate again to good causes,” said Karen Lenhard, the spokesperson for the fundraising event that helps several environmental causes and other organizations, like Weeki Wachee Crime Watch and Area Club, offshore reef-building, Civil Air Patrol and People Helping People among others. “We donate it all but our expenses to help the community.”
It had been a while since McKenzie Parton of Spring Hill had attended, and she was surprised how large the event had grown.
“It’s exciting to see how many more people there are now,” she said. “It’s a really great thing to come out to.”
Ray Williams, a vendor from Ocala, said his booth selling colorful ribbons and bows was slammed with browsers and buyers.
“It’s been really crowded, and I’ve had a lot of people stopping all day,” he said.
The Swamp Fest got its start 1994 as a tiny event, but has steadily grown over the years, said Lenhard.
“It’s hard to believe, but our next one in 2023 will be our 30th year,” she said. “It’s been a wonderful experience.”
