NEW PORT RICHEY — Sonderkommandos were male prisoners, mostly Jewish, who — with guns literally pointed at their heads — were assigned to do the ultimate acts of the Final Solution: preparing victims for their deaths, retrieving their gassed bodies, mining those bodies for usable parts such as gold teeth, carrying them into crematoria, and disposing of their remains in death camps such as Auschwitz-Birkenau.
In return for their grisly “work,” they were allowed to wear civilian clothing and received marginally better food and sleeping conditions than other inmates. For about three or four months, after which — and they all knew this — they would be shot and replaced, as their Nazi overlords were determined there would be no eyewitnesses to testify in the event WWII went bad.
Only a handful survived.
Among them was the father of Ron Becker, spiritual leader of the Jewish Community Center/Congregation Beth Tefillah in Port Richey.
Becker was on hand April 18 as the city of New Port Richey acknowledged Holocaust Remembrance Day. “I don’t want this (day) to be just about the persecution of the Jews,” he said. “It’s really all of humanity.”
His father, Berl Becker, lived in Lunna-Wola (linked towns akin to say, St. Paul-Minneapolis) in Belarus, which was part of Poland at the time, where he ran a sort of delicatessen/restaurant. In 1939, his area became part of the Soviet Union under the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, more commonly known as the Non-aggression Pact between the Soviet Union and Germany. Considered a bourgeois businessman, Berl was sent to a forest work camp where he did physical, probably slave, labor. In 1941, when Germany disregarded the pact and invaded the Soviet Union, Germans came across that camp. Ron Becker says his father probably could have passed as a non-Jew, but he was ratted out and sent to Auschwitz-Birkenau.
Berl was selected to work as a sonderkommando even though he was in his 30s — most people who were selected for labor, and thus had a slim chance at life, were in their teens or at most early 20s. Becker Sr., though, looked youthful and was extremely fit. So he got the job from hell.
Berl arrived in the death camp before his family, but none of those who remained in Europe escaped the Holocaust. His wife and young son were first sent to the Vilna ghetto and then to Auschwitz-Birkenau, a fact he learned when he faced the unspeakable horror of coming across their bodies after they had been gassed. He fainted, and if he had been seen in that state he would have been shot on the spot, but other prisoners protected him.
He remained in the camp until January 1945 when, faced with the encroaching Soviet army, his masters killed as many prisoners as they could and forced the others to march, on foot, to Germany. Sonderkommandos, with their first-hand witness of the atrocities, were marked for immediate death, but Berl saved his life one more time by donning inmate clothing and passing as an ordinary prisoner.
Which he was when he wound up in the equally brutal Mauthausen concentration camp: “He almost died there. That’s where he lost all the weight,” his son told the Suncoast News. Berl managed to survive until liberation and was sent to a DP (displaced persons) camp in Bari, Italy. There the refugees received not only food, clothing and medical attention, but also training in trades and educational and cultural opportunities; it’s where, Ron Becker said, his father developed a lifelong love for Italians.
“He learned the language and he was actually a little disappointed when he went to America,” said Ron Becker.
Berl’s sister Rebecca made it out of Europe in 1935, when it was still possible, and she lived in New York City. She found her brother through a search of survivors (the International Red Cross, the Hebrew American Immigrant Society and others assembled as best they could what would now be considered a database) and he immigrated to New York City. A lone man, he was introduced to Ron Becker’s mother — whose family was from the same town — and they married shortly after. The entire extended family lived in cramped conditions in the Bronx, working at sweatshop-style jobs, until the Jewish Agricultural Society offered him the opportunity to become a chicken farmer in South Jersey. Two other waves of Jewish immigrants to the area had established a Jewish presence there, and most other residents of the town of Vineland, where the Beckers settled, were of Italian origin, which made the Italian-speaking Berl comfortable. Fresh air and a safe-feeling community suited Berl, and the hard farming work didn’t deter him: “He was carrying 100 pounds of chicken feed well into his 70s,” Ron said.
Ron and his sister grew up doing farm work, but, he said, “These farms weren’t like the large farms in the Midwest, where there are generations of farmers. This was a way for survivors to make a living so their children could become doctors and lawyers. The worst thing I could have done to my father was tell him I was going to stay on the farm.”
While their childhood was safe, though, the Becker children still lived under the shadow of their ancestors’ suffering. Ron Becker said he knew his father was in Auschwitz-Birkenau, because he had a number on his arm. He shared a bedroom with his father because Berl would scream during the night and his mother couldn’t share the bed.
But Ron never learned about his father’s experiences from the man himself: At that time, most survivors were too traumatized to speak about it, he said. “Plus, who would believe it? And the sonderkommandos were seen by some people as collaborators.” So they never talked.
Ron Becker said he started learning about what his father lived through when he came across the book “We Wept Without Tears” (Gideon Greif, Yale University Press, 2005).
“The curator at Yad Vashem (the World Holocaust Remembrance Center) wrote this book,” Ron Becker said. “And he found maybe half a dozen survivors from the sonderkommando, and my father was mentioned as the oldest.”
Through a worldwide search and meeting with Doris Gold, a woman many survivors confided in, Ron Becker and his sister were able to piece together parts of their father’s, and their family’s history.
Becker is a New Port Richey resident, chairman of the NPR Public Library Advisory Board and a member of the Pasco County Library Advisory Board.
