A few minutes of your time can help improve high-speed internet access throughout Pasco County.
Pasco’s Office of Economic Growth, in cooperation with the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO), is asking people to take a short survey to help determine the need for faster broadband access in the communities.
Visit bit.ly/PascoInternetSurvey to take the Broadband Internet Survey before Feb. 18
The survey also is also available MyPasco.net on the survey link and Pasco County’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Nextdoor pages.
Broadband – or bandwidth – is the amount of data that can be sent through a connection. The better the bandwidth, the more information you can send or receive at one time. This five-minute survey, which includes an Internet Speed Test, provides real-time download and transmittal speed data in your neighborhood.
Broadband connects people and ideas at the speed of light, offering enhanced economic development, better education and health care access, disaster resilience and improved infrastructure
The DEO does not use tracking cookies, which transfers information from your web browser to your computer. They will not store your address; however, they will store your location and speed test results.
