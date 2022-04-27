TRINITY – If you’ve been experiencing hip or knee pain but have been hesitant to schedule a consultation, HCA Florida Trinity Hospital will be hosting a lecture on whether surgery is the right path for you.
Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Stephen Hanff will present a comprehensive overview of how far hip and knee treatments have come and their future. He will also talk about how a consultation might not result in surgery, and that sometimes there is an easy, quick treatment or fix that may not need surgery. If surgery becomes an option, he adds, that experience is much better with a lower rate of complication than ever before.
The free lecture is scheduled to begin at noon Wednesday, May 4, at HCA Florida Trinity Hospital, 9330 State Road 54. An RSVP to 727-834-5630 is required to save your seat, and a light, boxed lunch will be served.
“The biggest changes are with regards to surgical treatments, particularly in improving the overall patient experience and decreasing risk of complications,” Hanff said. “The biggest shift has gone from a four-day hospital stay and maybe three weeks at rehab place, then using a walker for a few months to really cutting that down by doing a number of things.”
First, Hanff explained, is anticipating pain needs and blocking pain ahead of time by identifying risk factors to try and prevent blood clots and infections, as well as to prevent blood transfusions. About 10 years ago, the risk of a blood transfusion was 35 percent. Now, Hanff said, it’s closer to 1 percent.
When you compare technology from 20 years ago to now, it can be astounding how much has changed. In the past, Hanff said, you may not have believed you could order dinner from a computer that fit in your pocket and could be delivered to your door.
“I make that comparison that little things happen over time and then you wake up one day and say wait, this is quite a bit different of an experience compared to what it was like just 10 years ago,” Hanff said.
By paying attention to all the details and individualizing medicine to identify someone’s specific risk factors to head off a risk ahead of time, Hanff said it makes a big difference when you look at the overall rates of complications and bad experiences.
