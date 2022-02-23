HUDSON – Sunsets on the beach, carnival rides, live music not typically heard in your favorite bar, and the smell of fresh seafood await you at the 7th Annual Sun West Crab and Shrimp Festival this weekend.
The excitement at SunWest Park, 17362 Old Dixie Highway, Hudson, will run from 5-11 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27.
“I think people will enjoy the whole ambiance of the event,” said Drew Cecere, owner of Florida Penguin Productions. “At 6:30 you’ve got a beautiful sunset and people come out with their lawn chairs to listen to the bands.”
This will be the first year the Crab and Shrimp Festival is adding attractions such as carnival rides and shows like Wolves of the World and animal encounters. Tribute bands are coming to perform music from Guns & Roses, Van Halen, and Tom Petty throughout the weekend, in addition to some local bands.
Don’t forget to come hungry! The festival will feature 14 food vendors who will prepare a variety of dishes, from crab cakes and stone crab claws to mahi mahi and salmon, plus much more. A few will offer non-seafood selections. Cecere said he often notices people walking to the first food line they see, and he encourages patrons to check out what other vendors have to offer before settling on the first one.
“It’ll be a fun weekend, and hopefully we’ll see you there!” Cecere said.
Tickets are available for $25 or use the promo code 5clams online for a $5 discount. Weekend passes are available for $35 per person. To purchase tickets, search for “Sun West Crab and Shrimp Festival” on Eventbrite.com.
