NEW PORT RICHEY — Of all the difficult moments that occurred during the grimmest and strangest of years, the biggest 2020 disappointment for Barry and Paula Cohen came last summer.
Every year since creating the Pasco Association for Challenged Kids Inc. in 1997, the married couple has organized and operated a weekslong summer camp for local youths with special needs.
Campers eagerly await its arrival, and staff members, volunteers and the Cohens look forward to the smiling faces and all-around joy.
Until 2020 and COVID-19 happened.
“Last year was the first time in 23 years we just didn’t have it,” Barry Cohen said. “That was a very difficult decision to make because the kids wanted to be here.”
Commonly referred to by its acronym, P.A.C.K. Camp has been held at Genesis School in New Port Richey since 2012. The typical summer camp would be one, three-week session, and the 2019 version attracted 30-plus youths to go along with about 15 staff members.
“The facility we have at Genesis is not very big,” Cohen said, but 45-50 individuals “isn’t normally an issue.”
While last summer was a non-starter, the decline in COVID positivity rates throughout Pasco County and relaxation of social distancing recommendations allow the Cohens to invite back their annual guests, but in a somewhat different fashion.
“We thought about it this year and figured we need to do things a little bit differently,” Cohen said.
That difference involved splitting the camp into two, two-week sessions as a way to avoid overcrowding. According to Paula Cohen, Session 1 is from June 28 to July 9 and Session 2 is from July 12-23.
The Cohens and P.A.C.K. Camp staff make sure to keep attendees occupied with a variety of activities every day, including arts and crafts, magic shows, water days, musical performances and always popular appearances by Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco and the Pasco Sheriff’s Mounted Posse, a horse-riding volunteer unit within the department.
“Sheriff Nocco comes in every year with the posse,” Cohen said. “They get a big kick out of the horses.”
There are still open slots available for interested campers and Cohen said he’s hopeful families will catch wind that P.A.C.K. Camp is back after a year’s hiatus and that each session will be operated safely.
After enduring a year fraught with uncertainty and anxiety, the camps can provide youths with some much-needed fraternizing and joyfulness.
“If there’s one thing I’ve seen over and over again throughout the years, no matter what a kid’s disability is — most of our campers are either autistic, Down syndrome or cerebral palsy — these kids want to have fun,” said Cohen, whose 33-year-old son Gregory is autistic. “That’s what I see over and over again.”
Each P.A.C.K. Camp session costs $215 and campers are permitted to sign up and attend one, not both. Campers must be between the ages of 3 and 22 and have a disability that prevents them from attending a regular summer program.
For more information or to request to sign up a family member, direct emails to PascoPack@verizon.net or call 727-372-9516 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.
