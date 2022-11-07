Subtropical storm Nicole could affect state with heavy rain by Wednesday night

A tropical storm that formed Monday morning, Nov. 7., east of the Bahamas could make landfall on Florida’s east coast on Thursday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Tropical Storm Nicole is more than 500 miles east of the Bahamas. There are hurricane and tropical storm watches out for the east coast of Florida and the southern part of Georgia, but no warnings or watches have been issued to the west coast of Florida yet.
In Hernando County, Emergency Management Director James Coleman said he’s watching the storm as it develops and said a decision on activating the Emergency Operations Center might come as early as Tuesday morning, Nov. 7.
He said he’s talked to the county administrator about it.
“We’re waiting to see how the storm is going to develop,” Coleman said. “We are pretty sure it’s going to be a wind event for the county to the point where we’re going to have to take vehicles off the road once it gets above 40, 45 miles per hour.”
However, it’s all subject to change, he said. Things probably will happen pretty quick, Coleman said.
A possible track shows the storm’s center moving north of Lake Okeechobee and passing over the TampaBay area Thursday night. “Nicole will produce heavy rainfall by Wednesday night and Thursday across the Florida peninsula,” the center said.
Flash and urban flooding is possible across parts of the state.
The hurricane center warned not to focus on the exact track of Nicole because hazards could extend well outside the current cone.
This story has been updated with a comment from Hernando County Emergency Management Director James Coleman.
