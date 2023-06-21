It’s on a Top 10 list that’s nothing to be proud of: Pasco is in the top 10 Florida counties in terms of overdose rates. The Florida Department of Health says in the county, EMS reported 3,400 overdose calls in 2022; that is more than double the nearly 1,500 ODs the county reported in 2020, which itself was up 71% from 2019. According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, 289 of those overdoses were fatal.
Substance abuse disorders are growing along with the county. And the addition of the opiate fentanyl into the mix, both as an instantly addictive opiate of choice and a deadly, and often hidden, additive to other drugs, including marijuana, has raised the stakes immensely. (See “Deadly fentanyl replacing heroin as drug of choice,” Suncoast News, Jan. 3, 2023).
While the statistics are grim, there is hope for recovery. That was the message put forward at the Pasco Alliance for Substance Addiction Prevention’s (ASAP) third annual Opioid Town Hall on June 14 at the Starkey Ranch Theatre Library and Cultural Center in Odessa.
The meeting began with a showing of the documentary “Tipping the Pain Scale,” which explores the processes of addiction and recovery, and some out-of-the-box methods used to treat the former and effect the latter. After the film came a panel discussion with community leaders who work in recovery: Eddie Williams, a professor in the human services program at Pasco-Hernando State College and a licensed mental health counselor; Eric Munroe, a Pasco County firefighter; Capt. Toni Roach, Pasco County Sheriff’s Office Behavioral and Health Intervention Team; Marina Damato, environmental health specialist with the Florida Department of Health-Pasco County; William Atkinson, executive director of the Recovery Epicenter Foundation; Sonya Bufe, a manager at BayCare Behavioral Health; and Justin McPadden, founder and chief executive of the Hope Shot in Spring Hill. Kylie McGivern of ABC Action News moderated the panel.
Common themes running through the discussion were the need for education — everyone from professors at PHSC to potential users to the families and neighbors of the afflicted to society at large — and removing stigmas that ultimately create barriers to treatment. Panelists also spoke about the availability of treatment in the county, from detox and residential programs to outpatient and peer counseling and support. Munroe spoke about getting his crew to carry Narcan (a spray that can jolt someone out of an overdose) and how that has not only saved lives but increased trust in emergency services. That has changed the outlook of, for example, onlookers who may go out and get some Narcan (available for free from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office) for themselves. Roach spoke about outreach efforts to get substance users into treatment, or meet other needs, rather than just throw them in jail.
But along with the resources available, there is also a lack of availability for many. This ranges from a simple lack of beds to gaps in a continuum of care: If a person gets out of detox but can’t get into treatment right away, they are likely to just give up. If someone gets out of jail and wants to do better, but can’t get a job or housing, “They just despair. Why bother?” said McPadden. “Environment always trumps intent.”
Audience members also spoke about less-than-compassionate interactions with law enforcement. One young woman spoke through tears about how, when her father died from fentanyl a month ago, officers “treated me like a suspect. They just wanted my ID and to know where he got the drugs.” A woman raising her fentanyl-using daughter’s children questioned why, in her view, certain hotels on U.S. 19 are known to be places where the drug is freely distributed and used, and they seem to operate with impunity.
So, the panel agreed, there is a lot more work to be done. But overall, they believe, agencies are coordinating with one another and working hard to eliminate the death and destruction that comes with addiction to drugs and alcohol.
BayCare Behavioral Health offers a Mobile Crisis Response Team that will respond to mental health crises where they are occurring. There is no charge for this service. The number is 727-372-HELP (4357).
The Coordinated Opioid Recovery Network hotline is available 24/7 at 727-315-8715.
For more information on services and resources, visit ASAP at www.empoweredcommunities.org or the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at https://www.pascosheriff.com/mentalhealth-html/.
For information on how to view “Tipping the Pain Scale,” visit www.tippingthepainscale.com.
Pasco Opioid Task Force Accepting Applications through July 14
The Pasco County Opioid Task Force is extending the Opioid Treatment, Prevention and Recovery Funding Application deadline to support programs and services for people impacted by the opioid crisis in Pasco County. Funds available exceed more than $8 million and can be used for opioid and substance-use disorder services in our community.
Through July 14, applicants are required to watch one of these two informational sessions before applying.
Session 1: mypas.co/43WgoWJ and Session 2: mypas.co/43WgFsJ.
To learn more about the Opioid Task Force, visit: mypas.coAdvisoryBoardsCommittees.
