HUDSON — Rappers do it. Bar entertainers do it. Podcasters and authors of audiobooks do it. So do video makers who want to do voiceovers. And they all do it for free.
What they do is take advantage of four free hours a month at Studio H, a state-of-the-art sound studio in the Hudson Regional Library.
Replete with top-notch professional equipment and an array of musical instruments from drums to guitars to a stand-up bass, the studio opened in 2019. For the first year it was operated by volunteers, but users now enjoy the services of Khalil Abu-jamous, who brings the knowledge he gained at Full Sail University and years of experience, including at Home Shopping Network and the WWE network (he still does a mix show for them on Tuesdays) to Pasco County residents.
“I don’t know who’s going to walk through the door,” Abu-jamous told the Suncoast News. “I could have a rich kid who wants to make a pop record and the next person is homeless, comes here on the bus to record a song. I’ve had family bands. Christian music groups. People who know maybe five songs, but they want to play. I’ve had Girl Scouts.”
And he’s had plenty of musicians who are now able, thanks to the changes technology and social media have brought to the recording industry, to make their own recordings and publish them on Spotify. No need to court or be courted by record-company honchos or run through a gamut of agents in order to get their work out to the public. And, if they have a Pasco County library card, no need to shell out megabucks at a commercial recording studio.
Recent clients who walked through the door were Dave Sarkis, a professional musician who’s performed at the national level, and Katherine Hines, the 17-year-old daughter of Sarkis’ family friends. Together the duo performs throughout the region, including a standing Friday night gig at Brian’s Place in Hernando Beach.
They were there to lay down tracks for “Vacation,” a Hines original, and “Rollin’ in the Deep.” They’d recorded the latter previously, but as they performed the song over time, Hines changed her vocals, and the duo wanted to capture that sound.
“An experienced engineer makes all the difference,” said Sarkis. “They’re the glue for everything. You could pay money in a recording studio and not have an experience like this. This guy here has really been a blessing.”
“To find a facility that’s this well-fitted, with someone at the level of Khalil, is not that easy to come by,” said Hines. For one thing, she said, “You’re not on the clock.” That means, said Sarkis, artists can take their time and get everything just the way they want it, rather than settling for “it’s OK” because “we’re watching the dollars tick away. You don’t usually get to do things in this level of detail.”
For another, Hines said, “It’s the relationship that sparks things.”
Abu-jamous tries to establish a trusting relationship with all who come through the studio, although, he said, some are more trusting than others: “You want to make them feel comfortable. I coach only if people are receptive to it. The producer is working on behalf of the consumer. You want someone experiencing this for the first time to think, ‘Wow, that’s really good.’ That means I did my job.
“I have a saying I hope I came up with,” he said. “Musicians make music; collaborators make products. When people leave here, they hopefully leave with something cohesive, something polished.”
Abu-jamous also holds workshops for people who want to learn, for example, how to make podcasts: “I may not always be here.” The “only sound guy for Pasco County,” he also operates the system at the Starkey Ranch Theatre Library Cultural Center and handles sound for official meetings.
He’s happiest though, he says, working in music.
“At the end of the day, they’re artists. It’s exciting to see people take something as seriously as I take them.”
Pasco County Library patrons can book up to four hours per month at Studio H. The library is located at 8012 Library Road in Hudson; the phone number is 727-861-3040. For more information, visit pascolibraries.org.
