SPRING HILL — Carisa Kenyon, 15, wants to help spread the message that smoking is bad for your health, and most smoking soon will be banned at Hernando County parks and beaches.
In December, the Hernando County Commission passed an ordinance to prohibit smoking and vaping in Hernando County parks and beaches in response to recent state legislation. This ordinance will go into effect May 15 and allows a penalty of up to $1,000 per day for the first violation.
“It was very cool, seeing all the signs being unveiled,” she said. “I think it was a really nice event to let people see all the signs and all the brilliant artwork the kids did.”
Carisa goes to Hernando High School. She was one of several young members of Students Working Against Tobacco at the event on April 22. They put on protective gloves after the ceremony and with adult volunteers fanned out through the ballfields area of Anderson Snow Park in search of cigarette butts.
One of the artists is Viviana Vacacorrea, 14, at student at Parrott Middle School.
“I just wanted to show what could happen if you do choose to use (tobacco),” she said.
She said she thinks her artwork will be displayed at the Hernando County boat ramp.
Proud parents jostled for position as each group of signs was unveiled so they could get a shot of their children and the signs they created.
All of the signs used off-beat humor and dire warnings of health hazards to get the message across that smoking is hazardous, and also bad for the environment when the remains of cigarettes are not disposed of properly.
Thirty winning signs were selected from Challenger K-8, Fox Chapel Middle School, Parrott Middle School, Spring Hill Elementary and Endeavor Academy. One hundred signs will be printed showcasing the 30 different designs throughout each park and beach in the county.
Litter frustration
While baseball leagues played their games in the background, local officials came forward to speak on the significance of Earth Day and why the anti-smoking ordinance is important to the county.
State Rep. Jeff Holcomb, a former county commissioner, thanked the Legislature for its action on the ordinance.
“Nicotine and some of these chemicals in vaping are a real problem for our kids,” he said. “We have a bill currently going through the House right now that will address one thing, but I think there’s more that we can do to keep our kids safe while they’re in their young, developing ages.”
At a coastal cleanup, he went with others and picked up the “normal” trash — cans, bottles — but they also picked up a lot of cigarette butts, and it stuck in his mind.
County Commission Chairman John Allocco said he became aware of the need for action after volunteering to pick up trash at the beach.
“This for me began for me back in 2018 with the coastal cleanup that Rep. Holcomb just mentioned,” Allocco said. “I went to Bayport, and all of you I’m sure are familiar with Bayport, not a very big park. And just in that small area where the parking is and down toward the pier, collected almost a thousand cigarette butts.”
He was furious, he said, because they’d been working on an initiative to clean up the Weeki Wachee River and the waterways, “and here we are with litter everywhere that doesn’t biodegrade and finds its way into our waterways.”
Allocco said he made an issue of it at a county commission meeting, met with Students Working Against Tobacco and talked about the need for a change in state legislation, which stood in the way of any local ordinances. Initially, it was to get tobacco out of the schools, he said.
“This is an example of government working together — local government, state government — to fix a problem,” Allocco said. “I don’t think there’s anyone here who doesn’t know that smoking, vaping is not good for your health, right? But that’s part of the problem. It’s the litter problem that’s the biggest part. It destroys our waterways. You can walk around this park, you can see it on the way in here, I was counting them on the way in. I’m becoming a little obsessive-compulsive when it comes to cigarette butts.”
He asked people who do smoke to smoke at home and dispose of the butts properly instead of just tossing them out a vehicle window.
“You wouldn’t throw them on the floor in your home,” Allocco said. “Don’t throw them on the floor in our parks.”
Creating energy
Ashley Thomas, public information officer for the Florida Department of Health-Hernando, called the artwork “extremely creative” and part of an education element.
“The children, they’re not just using their artistic creativity, but they had to really think, what are the health implications of not smoking, not vaping, and then they have conversations with their families, with their friends, and that in turn creates the energy of learning about the dangers of smoking and vaping,” she said.
People usually don’t start smoking in adulthood, Thomas said, so it’s important to reach youths when they’re impressionable.
Amanda Spencer said the kids’ drawing talent was amazing.
She doesn’t smoke now but smoked years ago. “They’re very knowledgeable about not smoking,” she said.
