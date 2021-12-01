BROOKSVILLE – Jasmine Giles wants to teach second grade someday.
“Seeing the different schools and what they had to offer was beneficial,” the 17-year-old who attends Springstead High School said on Nov. 10 as she and her friend Ginger Yang, also 17, checked out the four booths for colleges at Central High School.
The Hernando County School District needs teachers not only now but in the future, said director of human resources Ray Pinder.
Speaking in the theater to about 50 students and parents, Pinder pitched the idea of working in the schools, not only to the students who are still attending school, but their parents, who might know someone who needs a job, is qualified and wants to help.
He said he was excited to see the students and their parents.
“If you look at us, we’re old, and we’re tired, and we need you to fill our slots,” he said to general laughter.
He talked about his life, growing up in Key West and then moving with his parents to Hernando County at age 10, attending the county’s schools and then the University of South Florida. He had planned on a military career but decided it wasn’t for him, so he had to change his major.
He was a teacher for 10 years, and then became an administrator.
He said his point was this: “You don’t know where you’re going to be. If you have an interest right now in helping others, we have a job for you.”
Starting salaries for teachers are in the mid-$40,000 range, he said, and said that while students in high school might not be thinking about benefits, he told them to ask their parents or any other adult in the room about the importance of medical insurance and a pension through the Florida Retirement System.
You don’t need to be a teacher, Pinder added, noting that the schools need substitutes, bus drivers and paraprofessionals, too.
“If you start as a ‘para’ at 18,” he said, “you could retire at 48.”
The four colleges — Grand Canyon University from Phoenix, St. Leo University, the University of South Florida and Pasco-Hernando State College — pitched their programs and offered plenty of free merchandise to students, not all of whom were interested in education as a career.
Liliah Fox, 17, a senior at Central High, had wanted to be a teacher, but was looking at becoming an environmental scientist.
She said she had thought about going to USF, but was leaning toward PHSC because it is closer.
Daniel Herron, 18, a senior at Central High, admitted he hadn’t read the whole poster and that his main interest might be in becoming a pharmacist. He wasn’t the only student there who thought it was a general “college night” and not geared toward education training, but he thought it was time well-spent as college representatives could speak in general about what they had to offer.
Students seemed torn between going far away from home and staying close to family, with several saying they were leaning toward USF but still holding PHSC as an option, at least for their first two years of college.
“My top choice right now is UCF, but PHSC is one of my ‘safer’ choices, I guess,” Giles said, “just because it’s closer to home and I would be able to transfer to UCF.”
She had worked with the Boys and Girls Club with children in the second grade, and thought that was the age group she wanted to teach.
She’s in the theater at her high school, she said, and would like to integrate the arts into her teaching, too.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.