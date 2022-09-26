On Monday, Sept. 26, just before 1 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff's deputies and Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services responded to Grace Education Academy, 11085 Hearth Road in Spring Hill, in regard to several students experiencing an adverse reaction to something they drank.
Upon arrival, deputies learned that all of the students who were experiencing adverse reactions had taken a drink from a water bottle that one of the students passed around.
Seven students were transported to a local hospital by ambulance. Currently, all students are stable and are being treated by physicians.
The case has been turned over to Major Case detectives.
