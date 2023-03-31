BROOKSVILLE – Hernando County School Superintendent John Stratton has applied for a new job, he said in a press release on Thursday afternoon.
“I truly love serving the students, staff and community here in Hernando County, where I have spent the past 18 of my 30 years in public education,” Stratton said. “After discussing it with my family, I decided to apply in Brevard County as a professional growth opportunity.”
He is not resigning, he said, from his position as leader of Hernando’s schools.
“This move has nothing to do with politics, discontentment, policy decisions or the current school board,” he said, “and I will faithfully do my duties here as the Brevard school board makes its decision.”
In an email, board member Mark Johnson said, “I wish Mr. Stratton success in pursuing and advancing his career.”
“I was very sad to hear the news,” board member Linda Prescott said. “If you care about somebody you want the best for them. This is a great opportunity.”
Stratton served as a teacher, behavior specialist, school principal and district administrator before the school board selected him as superintendent in 2018.
The Brevard position became available when that school board and superintendent Mark Mullins parted ways last November. On the Brevard district’s website, there are 20 other applicants listed.
“If the Brevard County School Board selects me, I will allow plenty of time to create a smooth transition here,” Stratton said. “And, if they do not select me, I plan to remain here as your superintendent.”
