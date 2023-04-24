John Stratton is one of four finalists for the job of school superintendent in Brevard County, according to news reports in the media there.
Hernando County’s schools chief was picked from 11 semifinalists, according to the newspaper Florida Today, on April 18.
One Brevard school board member opposed Stratton’s selection, the paper reported, because of the controversy over the incident at Fox Chapel Middle School.
In-person interviews will take place April 27 and 28, and people will get to greet the candidates at 6 p.m. on April 27 at the Brevard School District headquarters.
The new superintendent will be selected at the May 2 meeting, and a contract will be approved on May 9.
At the meeting, Brevard Board Member Megan Wright said that she had met Stratton on a couple of occasions, but was concerned about the news coming out of Hernando County.
“It doesn’t look good in Hernando County. I would like for him to come here and just share with us what’s going on there and walk through that,” she said. “I think there’s some concern with the community about this individual, but I can speak to the fact that he is a very good individual.”
He has a stellar record, Wright added, until this “little thing that happened.”
Stratton is one of two finalists currently leading a district.
Three members of the board had Stratton on their list for him to come back.
Board Member Gene Trent said he’d go with the majority, but he was concerned about Stratton.
“With the concern that we do have with one of the applicants in their current role as superintendent, it’s just my view that I would prefer that us, as Brevard, stay away from that,” he said. “I just want to make it publicly stated that I’m just surprised that he’s putting himself out there now during this process.”
