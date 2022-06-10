NEW PORT RICHEY — It’s the perfect combination of compelling storytelling and beautiful nature walks. Pasco County Libraries and Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources are partnering in their launch of the county’s first StoryWalk Project, allowing people of all ages to enjoy an outdoor reading experience along a short nature trail.
The walk is at Jay B. Starkey Wilderness Park, near the playground area, 10500 Wilderness Park Blvd., New Port Richey.
The park is open from dawn to dusk. Walking along the trail, you’ll find 18 reading post stations about Florida wildlife, including storybook pages, interactive prompts, fun facts and local animal photos.
“We’re thrilled to offer this new, ongoing program to the community,” said Pasco County Libraries Public Communications Specialist Amaris Papadopoulos. “It’s such a great way to combine literacy and physical activity to enhance our well-being.”
Along with Pasco County Libraries, and Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources, this StoryWalk® was made possible by the Friends of the Pasco County Library System and AmeriCorps.
