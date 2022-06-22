StoryWalk encourages children to learn about nature with fun reading trail

NEW PORT RICHEY — This summer, get your feet moving and take your imagination to new heights with a special feature at the Jay B. Starkey Wilderness Park, 10500 Wilderness Park Blvd.
Thanks to a partnership between Pasco County Libraries, Parks and Natural Resources, AmeriCorps, and Friends of the Library, families can enjoy a StoryWalk trail that teaches children about nature while observing it first-hand.
Pasco County Libraries StoryWalk is a 0.2-mile loop with 18 reading station posts along the trail. Each post shares a page from “Armadillo Tattletale” by Helen Ketteman and includes fun facts, animal photos, and interactive prompts. The story is geared toward children of elementary age but can be fun for anyone, according to Pasco County Library Public Communications Specialist Amaris Papadopoulos.
“We thought it would be the perfect story,” Papadopoulos said. “It highlights a lot of the Florida wildlife, so it has, of course, an armadillo in it, which you do see around in this area, it also has a blue jay, egret, rattlesnake, blue heron, and alligator. We wanted something that the children could identify not just in the book but in their real-life surroundings.”
“Armadillo Tattletale” is a story about an armadillo with ears long enough to eavesdrop on his fellow creatures. The armadillo starts talking about what he’s heard, which upsets the other animals. The alligator gets so angry, he makes the armadillo’s ears shrink, which is how the armadillo got its tiny ears. The moral of the story, Papadopoulos said, is that the armadillo learns not to talk about others.
The concept of a StoryWalk is not new. In 2007, the first one was created in Vermont, and it wasn’t until the pandemic shut down libraries that Papadopoulos decided to look for ways to combine physical and mental wellness. After receiving the funding to start it, forging partnerships with county departments, and getting volunteers to help put the reading posts together, a soft launch kicked off on Earth Day this year.
Although plans to expand StoryWalk to other Pasco parks has not been set in stone, Papadopoulos said it would be the ultimate goal to add more in the county based on the success of the one at Jay B. Starkey Wilderness Park.
“When we had our soft launch on Earth Day, we had a family come out with their boys and it was like the true test to see how they were going to interact with this,” Papadopoulos said. “Watching them interact with the prompts that we had and getting so excited that they wanted to run to the next post to see what happened in the story, that made this all worth it.”
Pasco County Libraries plans to change out the story seasonally to keep families coming back out on the trail.
