Boaters who stop in the Weeki Wachee River for various recreational activities are damaging the river, according to a recent study, and the solution is to prohibit certain activities outside of watercraft, the county said in a press release.
A protection zone has been established, but the zone shall not apply to property owners along the Weeki Wachee River for the purpose of docking their personal vessels on water adjacent to their property.
The Hernando County Commission, in partnership with the Southwest Florida Water Management District and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, conducted a study about the environmental carrying capacity of the river.
The “Weeki Wachee Natural System Carrying Capacity Study” found that the recreational activities outside of vessels in the Weeki Wachee River and Springs are causing detrimental long-term harm.
The Springs Protection Zone will provide that all kayakers and boaters are only seeing the pristine natural environment of the Weeki Wachee River and not touching the river, the county said in a press release.
By prohibiting anchoring, mooring, beaching and grounding of vessels, these actions will limit the degradation of the river and simultaneously protect the ecological environment. All visitors to the river, on motorized and non-motorized vessels, will not be allowed to anchor, beach or ground their vessels along the Weeki Wachee River.
“The Weeki Wachee River is the premier kayaking and paddle-boarding river in the state of Florida. The cool sparkling water coming from this first magnitude spring is a natural gem that should be protected for all of Hernando citizens and visitors to enjoy,” said Jeff Rogers, Hernando County administrator. “I am proud of the tough decision that the Board of County Commissioners made to preserve the long-term natural beauty of the Weeki Wachee River for all future generations to follow. I believe this will be looked upon as one of the best decisions that the Hernando County government has provided the leadership to make.”
The zone boundary begins upstream at the state park and ends at Rogers Park boat ramp canal.
