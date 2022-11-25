A family is thankful to have part of its Christmas display back thanks to Hernando County sheriff’s deputies.

According to a press release, on Thursday, Nov. 24, deputies responded to the area of Arizona Street in Brooksville in reference to the theft of an eight-foot Christmas-themed inflatable dinosaur.

The victim said that when she realized the inflatable dinosaur was missing, she went looking around the neighborhood and spotted the dinosaur hidden in the back of a property in the 7200 block of Arizona Street.

Deputies were able to locate the inflatable dinosaur at the residence and returned it to the victim.

The investigation remains active and a possible suspect in the theft has been identified.

The family was thrilled that their inflatable dinosaur was returned in good condition, the Sheriff’s Office said.