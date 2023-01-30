BROOKSVILLE — Kyle Marra and Lief Thomason arrived early at the Beacon Theater on Jan. 22 for a big day in their professional lives.
For months, the filmmakers, their wives, their friends, actors and technicians had been waiting and wondering how “Stills,” their latest and most ambitious film, would play to the hometown crowd.
The men and their wives put together a rope line, a background and rolled out a red carpet in the lobby. In the theater, they set up a large table with “swag bags” — one per household, Marra asked — and awaited the verdict.
People began showing up and bemused Beacon employees soon found themselves serving lots of popcorn and soda to a well-dressed and eager crowd, many of whom had been extras in the movie and were eager to see themselves on the big screen, if only for a few seconds.
The capacity crowd filled the auditorium; the audience dwarfed even the crowd coming to see the latest “Avatar.”
Marra and Thomason, who run Root and Branch Films, already had seen “Stills” collect nominations and honors. They’ve made other films, but at 30 minutes in length, “Stills” was a real test of their skills, Marra said, and prepared them for bigger projects.
It took time to get everyone settled into seats, and finally Marra and Thomason came out to announce the film. There were so many people to thank: sponsors, local officials, members of law enforcement who offered technical guidance and the actors, some of whom traveled a good distance to be in a film and be at the premiere.
“It’s great that so many people came,” Marra said.
From the opening “creak” of a swing in the park to the final “blip” of a text message, the audience seemed in awe.
“I’m in the exercise group,” one woman said of a shot in Tom Varn Park. “My son is one of the kids,” another parent said.
Paul Saulo, a retired business executive who used to live in Bradenton but now lives in Jacksonville, played Ansel Stills, a photographer who is one of the key characters in the movie. Acting is something everyone wants to try in their lives, he said.
“I’ve done several,” he said of his past movie experience. “You can Google me and I have a lot of credits.”
His career has included work on “Miami Vice,” commercials and independent films.
He said he really enjoyed working with Marra and Thomason.
“These guys did a great job,” Saulo said. “These young guys, they’re so crafted in what they’re doing. They have a feel for it, they have a knack for it; it just blossoms with them.”
Saulo won best supporting actor recently at a film festival, Marra said.
Tony Palles of Lutz plays Sgt. Hall, a police supervisor who has to push Detective Monroe, played by Patrece Bloomfield, to investigate a child’s disappearance.
He’s a big man with a beard, and he’s shot in such a way in some scenes to be more intimidating, but in person he’s friendly and open.
He’s not a police officer in real life, he said with a laugh. “I just had the look, I guess,” he said. “It was a great experience,” he said of the making of the movie. “By far, one of the best sets I’ve ever been on.”
Like Saulo, Palles said Marra and Thomason created a great atmosphere for working.
Jason and Amy Baldwin of Brooksville joined the line to sign the registry book. They helped fund the movie and said they were excited to see the result. This was their first time seeing the completed product.
When everyone finally was settled in the theater, Marra came out and asked that all photos be sent to #stillspremiere so they could share and reminisce about their big day.
“This one is huge for us,” he said. “We’ve been working very, very hard to bring this to you guys and we hope you enjoy it.”
It’s taken more than two years to make the film, he said, from an idea on a completely different job in October 2020.
The team spent countless hours on “Stills,” the sixth film by Root & Branch.
The big dream was to showcase the film in their hometown theater.
“This night is extremely special for us, and we hope it’s the same for you,” Marra said.
The “swag bag” offered information from the local tourism agency and other sponsors, a bag of microwavable popcorn and a Blu-Ray DVD of the movie with commentary.
“Please don’t put it online,” Marra said, though most people might just want to show it to their friends and neighbors at their next movie night before another run of the “Jurassic Park” series or something from Netflix.
“We loved it,” said Ignacio Navas outside the theater, and Monita Betancourt agreed.
“It was a really good movie and I loved it,” she said. “I’m so proud of my daughter, Rachel, who was in the movie.”
Rachel Espendez played Officer Farley, an ambitious uniformed officer who sees Monroe as a mentor.
“It was nice to put some aggressiveness into the role,” she said.
Espendez is an actor who lives in Fort Lauderdale, and most of her jobs are in that area and the Miami area.
“That was a dream come true, watching it on the big screen,” she said. She’s getting ready for her next role. “This is just the beginning.”
