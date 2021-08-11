BROOKSVILLE — If you’re driving through Brooksville on the way to someplace else, you’re missing the best part of a quaint old town that has a lot to offer.
Going to the courthouse to get married, start a passport, serve on a jury or watch a County Commission meeting might be the deepest part of your Brooksville experience, but you’re barely scratching the surface.
Natalie Kahler, the executive director of Brooksville Main Street, has set out to change that. The former mayor of the city and one-time County Commission candidate is in charge of boosting a city that’s sometimes overlooked amid the growing metropolis that is Spring Hill.
“What we are finding in the last 10 years is that both millennials and baby boomers are interested in walkable communities, and that’s something that a historic downtown can provide that most places can’t, so they want to be able to walk to where they’re eating, or walk to the store they want to go to,” Kahler said.
Brooksville Main Street recently received two honors in Florida Main Street’s 2021 Secretary of State Awards.
“These Main Street organizations continue to work towards their goal of community revitalization in Florida’s historic commercial corridors and I am continuously impressed by their dedication and commitment to their local community,” said Florida Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee.
Brooksville Main Street was honored for Outstanding Public/Private Partnership for its work with Hernando County’s government.
“We have 12 picnic tables here at the park, Hernando Park, and then also at the courthouse. The intention was to create outdoor seating during the pandemic, but also to make it pretty,” Kahler said. “We had artists submit their concepts. It had to be about Hernando County, so there was a wide interpretation of that, so we had hiking and mermaids and watermelons.”
Brooksville Main Street also received a merit award for outstanding public improvement, for the Florida Mermaid Trail.
There are 24 statues in cast iron that are mounted on buildings in a loop of 2.2 miles through the city. The first one is perched on a column up in the air at the Welcome Center, 205 Fort Dade Ave.
“There are clues on the map that tell you where to find them, plus there’s some history thrown into the clues,” Kahler said of the mermaids. About 10,000 people walked the trail last year, she added. The Mermaid Trail website is at https://floridamermaidtrail.com/.
Maps of the trail are available for printing from the website or can be picked up at the Welcome Center.
The trail takes you around the city, she said, and it has drawn visitors from outside the immediate area.
She said she was talking with a local business owner, and he says he had visitors from Tarpon Springs and Tampa walking the trail.
“It’s gotten quite a bit of regional use, which has been interesting.”
Most people get interested in the mermaid aspect, Kahler said, and it was safe and fun to do during the pandemic because it was outside.
Other projects in the city include public art.
“We have a new mural behind Main Street Eatery that people can look at, the scene from Pine Island,” she said. “Of course, we have retail that you can’t find anywhere else because all of our shops in town are independently owned. You can go into Easy Street, which is sort of like a museum, except there’s stuff for sale.”
The art highlights local artisans and their works.
“A lot of things are made by locals, including a Steampunk artist. She’s working on a cat steampunk mask right now, which is really interesting.”
Kahler and her husband, Jason, moved to Spring Hill in 1999 from Nashville, Tennessee, and lived there for two years. They liked historic areas, so they moved to Brooksville two years later and have lived there for 19 years. Jason Kahler is principal of Hernando Christian Academy.
Many folks have the same first thoughts of Florida that Natalie Kahler did: “It was crazy to me,” she said. “I didn’t know people in Florida unless they were old.”
She served as a City Council member and the mayor, in addition to her brief run for District 1 County Commissioner, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
The strip malls and shopping centers along main roads like Commercial Way and U.S. 19 have their ways to attract people, and the suburban subdivisions seek to recreate the small-town feeling that some want, but Kahler said she wants to make sure these old downtowns don’t disappear.
“They’re much more interested in having closer neighbors than what we’ve seen in the last 30 years. And so the Main Street Program started in the early 1980s, but it’s definitely picking up steam now with all of the remote work that people are doing. You can choose where you want to live based on other things than where your job is, so communities like Brooksville are benefiting from that so if people don’t want to deal with the traffic of Tampa, or the chaos of Tampa, they can live here and be working in Tampa.”
Upcoming activities in Brooksville:
Courthouse Live
Live music from 7-9 p.m. on Fridays in August at the Hernando County Courthouse, 20 N. Main St.
Admission is free
Musicians can apply at the Brooksville Main Street website at https://www.welovebvl.org.
Brooksville Welcome Center
Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Phone: 352-540-6409
Location: 205 E. Fort Dade Ave., Brooksville,
Website: www.welovebvl.org
