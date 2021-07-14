BROOKSVILLE — Hernando County has some amazing nonprofit organizations serving the community through programs for individuals of all ages and needs. When those nonprofits find themselves, it can pose a challenge to reach its best potential in terms of quality service.
The Arc Nature Coast and Pace Center for Girls Hernando were both benefactors of the state budget signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis last month. The Arc Nature Coast offers individually tailored quality supports and advocacy for persons with disabilities and their families, while Pace Center for Girls works with young women by providing education and resources to empower themselves.
The Arc Nature Coast
The Arc Nature Coast was awarded $1.1 million to build a new life skills center in Brooksville. Its current property, at 5283 Neff Lake, Brooksville, was originally an old chicken farm acquired in the 1970s, and sorely needs to be updated, according to executive director Mark Barry.
“When I started with The Arc in Hernando County in 1992, the facility really needed to be replaced at that time and it became a dream of mine,” Barry said. “We were successful in 2007-2008 that we got some funding to do a new building as a hurricane shelter. We had some bad experiences during the four storms that hit back in 2004.”
Barry added that the county felt that Neff Lake wasn’t the safest area for a hurricane shelter, and so, donated 6½ acres of land in Spring Hill. Construction for a facility was completed in 2011, but it split the county apart for services provided in a new facility by The Arc Nature Coast, which has 30 acres on Neff Lake.
There are four residential homes already on the site, built four years ago. It serves individuals who are more severely disabled as well as ones who are aging and not just facing disability-related challenges, but age-related challenges as well.
“We wanted to put all the resources on that site to serve that population, and we knew that we needed a new facility that was suitable for that,” Barry said. “It’s all about the quality of life for the people that we serve. These are people that, historically, it was an institutionalized population — that was how the country served individuals with disabilities. Florida started de-institutionalizing in the ’70s, and to this day, there are still two institutions, and hopefully one day they’ll be closed.”
The Arc Nature Coast has committed to raising funds and contributing to the project. To date, the nonprofit has raised almost $200,000, nearly reaching its goal of $250,000. A general contractor has already been approved and officials are hoping to get started on building by the end of the year.
Pace Center for Girls
The Pace Center for Girls is somewhat of a new nonprofit, opening in Hernando in 2018, serving girls between the ages of 11-18 in Spring Hill. It received $3.5 million to build a new facility in a to-be-determined location.
Currently, up to 48 girls are educated in portables at the back of John D. Floyd Elementary School. Office space is cramped, and often counselors are looking for creative ways to create privacy for their sessions with students. At lunchtime, not all of the girls get to enjoy meals together, either.
Pace focuses on two aspects as a means of supporting girls — academic and social services. Girls can stay with Pace for up to two years, and will be followed up with by a counselor after they transition out to public school.
“It’s been highly successful,” said Gail Armstrong, executive director of Pace Hernando. “We look at the whole girl, and we come up with an individualized plan for her academics and how to get her back on track and get her successful, and then we look at what her counseling needs may be.”
Harley is a newbie to Pace Center for Girls. She is in the 10th grade and hoping to graduate early. Technically, Harley started at Pace Dec. 23, 2019 but after a month or two, COVID-19 closed schools around the state. The most challenging aspect was finding the motivation to complete classwork on time when she had to study from home in 2020, Harley said. She returned in person to Pace in September.
“I love the small-school setting,” Harley said. “With a lot of people, I can’t handle all of that. It’s a tight-knit community, you can ask any one of these girls, we all know each other, we all know what’s going on and how to support one another.”
After a few months involved with Pace, Harley has already learned to become confident, and she is even a candidate for the girls’ leadership council.
By building a standalone Pace Center in Hernando, Armstrong said the bigger and more private space would set the right tone to the girls involved. The elementary school atmosphere can be a distraction, she said.
To learn more about these nonprofits or to get involved, visit www.thearc-naturecoast.org and www.pacecenter.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.