BROOKSVILLE – Starting Monday, July 18, the State Road Canal next to Rogers Park will be closed to allow adequate time to complete the dredging maintenance project.
Along with the Rogers Park closure, navigation within the State Road Canal will be closed during dredging as a safety measure due to the narrow width of the canal.
The closure includes all motorized and non-motorized vessels including kayaks, canoes, float mats and inner tubes. Turbidity curtains will be placed across the canal both upstream and downstream of the dredge and should not be crossed.
Do not approach the dredge, cross over dredge lines (hoses), or cross over the turbidity curtains for any reason. Once the State Road Canal project is fully complete, the public will be notified from the HernandoCounty government regarding the reopening of the Canal and Rogers Park.
The timing of this project was chosen to protect the manatees.
For details and updates on Hernando projects follow the Hernando County Government and Hernando County Parks and Recreation’s social media pages.
If you have any questions, contact Waterways and Aquatic Services
at (352) 754-4060 for additional information.
