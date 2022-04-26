 State Road 56 to close at I-75 the weekend of April 30

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said State Road 56 will be closed to all traffic at I-75 from approximately 11 p.m. Saturday, April 30, to sometime during the day on Sunday, May 1.
No traffic will be permitted to travel on State Road 56 across I-75. All State Road 56 traffic in this area will be detoured using State Road 56, Bruce B. Downs Boulevard (State Road 581) and State Road 54/County Road 54 (Wesley Chapel Boulevard).
During this closure period, two ramps will be available to use at the I-75/State Road 56 interchange: the eastbound State Road 56 entrance ramp onto southbound I-75 and the northbound I-275/I-75 exit ramps onto eastbound State Road 56.
All other traffic wishing to use the I-75/ State Road 56 interchange will be directed, via detour signs, to use the I-75 interchange at State Road 54/County Road 54.
