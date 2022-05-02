State Road 56 is open in its new diverging diamond traffic pattern

On Sunday, May 1, the State Road 56 and I-75 interchange was converted from a traditional interchange into a Diverging Diamond Interchange.
According to a press release from the Florida Department of Transportation, all lanes and ramps are open at the SR 56 / I-75 DDI that can be open in this phase of construction. Two through-lanes are open in each direction of SR 56 over I-75, plus dedicated lanes to enter northbound and southbound I-75. All ramp movements are open and available to enter and exit I-75.
An additional lane will open in each direction of SR 56 later this summer.
Meanwhile, the area will continue to be a busy construction zone as work
continues to complete the project in the coming months, the agency said.
For more information on the project, go to https://www.fdottampabay.com/project/262/430573-1-52-01
Image courtesy FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
PA-DDI-0511 -- On Sunday, May 1, the State Road 56 and I-75 interchange was converted from a traditional interchange into a Diverging Diamond Interchange.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.