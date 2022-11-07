ODESSA — Heads bobbed and toes tapped at the Starkey Ranch Theater Library Cultural Center in Odessa on Oct. 23 as the Florida Jazz Express gave the big-band treatment to tunes from the theme to “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood” and Kermit the Frog’s green lament as well as standard arrangements by Glenn Miller, Doc Severinsen and other giants of the genre. The free concert was the venue’s second of the fall season, coming after an Oct. 16 performance by the acclaimed acoustic guitarist and singer Shaun Hopper.
Friends of the Pasco County Library System brought in the performers and paid their standard fees.
David Dellinger, president of Friends of Starkey Ranch, said his group would be picking up the cost of future performances.
Abby Cole, the library associate who coordinates the use of the cultural center, said the concerts were staged not just for the community to enjoy, but also to introduce county residents to the many possibilities inherent in the cultural center — including those they can create.
The theater and cultural center is shared by the library and Starkey Ranch K-8 school, with school events taking priority during the school year. That still leaves plenty of time, however, for community events.
Speaking about the concerts, Cole said the library “is hoping these free public programs are the beginning of (many) free events for the public. So far, she said, offerings have included showings of documentary films not easily available elsewhere, including one on the Dali Museum, poetry readings and more.
“We’re open to a group coming in,” she said, adding that the library would like to see the center become a hub for area creativity of all kinds. Open mikes, dance, music, big video games, craft demonstrations — whatever it is you do, the library would probably like you to do it for the public at the theater and cultural center. Special credit if your event is interactive.
For more information on the cultural center or the Pasco County Library System, visit pascolibraries.org.
