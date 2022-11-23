NEW PORT RICHEY — Pasco Astronomers has brought its stargazing event back to Jay B. Starkey Wilderness Park in New Port Richey, where on Nov. 12 astronomy enthusiasts brought their personal telescopes to the park to let others get a close-up view of what was in the sky. Jack Brockhurst, administrator of the group, said the group hopes to make stargazing in the park a monthly event, “but Mother Nature has to cooperate.”
Brockhurst said the event was popular before it shut down during the pandemic — “We had as many as 500 people there on a single evening” — and he expects crowds to come again as the word gets out.
The group is allowed to be open to the public for two hours at a time, which was from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 12; the event runs after the park officially closes when it gets dark later, except for July and August, when, Brockhurst said, it’s usually so humid the telescopes’ lenses keep clouding up.
At the Nov. 12 event, viewers got to see up-close views of Jupiter and its moons — 850 million miles away — as well as Saturn. Both planets appeared as bright stars in the night sky to the naked eye. In December through February, he said, viewers should be able to see the constellation Orion and its nebula, “which is a bunch of gas and dust. Stars are shining through this gas and dust, and we can see that.”
The public also got to see images created by an astrograph, a combination telescope and camera that, because with long exposure times a camera can capture light that the eye cannot, creates real-time images of nebulas and even far-away galaxies.
Brockhurst said they usually hold the event even in cloudy weather, because “90% of the time, after it gets dark the clouds dissipate and we can do some really great viewing.”
The Pasco Astronomers, he said, “are not a club per se, but just a group of guys who bring their telescopes to the park so we can let the public view.” The group comprises “just volunteers who want to share their enthusiasm. We get together and talk about what’s going on in the sky while we set up.
“And I enjoy when people look through it (his telescope). I listen to the oohs and aahs, and that makes my day.”
