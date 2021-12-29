DADE CITY — Pasco County commissioners were correct to worry that construction delays at the State Road 56 and Interstate 75 interchange would snarl holiday season traffic, but they did recently get some good news from a top state road official.
After road contractor D.A.B. Constructors defaulted on the job and several others in July, Florida Department of Transportation officials worked with D.A.B.’s bonding company to get a new road builder in place. That contractor, Superior Construction Co. Southeast LLC, is now predicting that the traffic could shift over by March to a relatively new traffic control concept called a “diverging diamond.”
“We should see in early February traffic shifting into the new configuration,” David Gwynn told members of the Pasco County Metropolitan Planning Organization this month. Gwynn is the regional transportation secretary.
A month later, he said, “you’ll see all of the diverging diamond lanes in their new configuration, in their final places.”
After that, it will just be cleanup and landscaping to finish the $33.6 million project, which should be done by summer, Gwynn said.
The unique project has been designed to better handle the growing traffic load at the interchange. The “diverging diamond” design has lanes cross over from right to left and then back to the right again. A video by the Department of Transportation depicts how what they describe as an “innovative” interchange design works. It can be found at www.youtube.com/watch?v=e4V6veOaYMk.
According to the Department of Transportation, the diverging diamond design was chosen to provide “an increase in capacity and pedestrian safety while reducing vehicle delays and crashes. These benefits will be achieved by an increased number of lanes, improved pedestrian facilities, more efficient signal timings and reduced vehicle conflict points.”
Gwynn said the new contractor was a good choice. Superior is also working on the State Road 52 realignment and is nearly a year ahead on that project. He also said that while local drivers are waiting for the interchange to be done, Superior opened an extra lane on State Road 56 during this busy season to help alleviate some of the congestion.
That accommodation wasn’t really required of Superior per their contract, Gwynn noted.
The extra lane was opened last month on eastbound 56 from east of Grand Cypress Drive to east of I-75.
County commissioners began raising the alarm about the interchange project more than a year ago when local businesses could see that work had stalled. They worried they would face yet another Christmas season without the construction done. Delays continued into 2021 until the contractor put state road officials on notice that they could not complete a handful of projects and were declaring a default. That list included the diverging diamond and two other Pasco jobs, one on State Road 52 and the other on State Road 54.
Gwynn also told Pasco officials that the other two projects were also beginning to move forward as the bonding company for D.A.B. Constructors brought new road builders on board.
The 3.8-mile project on State Road 52 will widen the road to a six-lane divided highway from the Suncoast Parkway to east of U.S. 41. Also included is one mile of widening on 41 approaching the intersection with 52 and a 12-foot-wide multiuse trail along the north side of 52. Work on the nearly $50 million project began in late 2019 and is expected to take about two more years to complete, Gwynn said.
PCS Civil Inc. is the new contractor. It is the same company ahead of time on its work in Hernando County on State Road 50 near U.S. 98 and 301, Gwynn told Pasco officials. “That’s encouraging,” he said. “We think they will hit this job hard.”
Pasco County Commissioner Jack Mariano said he has already seen that in action. “I’ve seen a lot of work in the last two weeks,” he said.
The third major Pasco job is the widening of State Road 54 for 4.2 miles from Curley Road to Morris Bridge Road. The bonding company is finalizing a contract with Cone & Graham. That stalled for a while as that company tried to tie the state work to a Pasco County road project. The price tag for the S.R. 54 project is $42.5 million and the construction started in late 2017.
Gwynn said that he recently put the company on notice that they were not working quickly enough and could face additional financial damages because of delays in the project. Since then, he said he has been assured that work on S.R. 54 will begin again this week.
Cone & Graham have also had several successful projects in Pasco, including work on Ridge Road and the extension of State Road 56, Gwynn said.
He added that he is pleased with the contractor selections for the three projects because “they have shown they can finish work quickly.”
