Stage West presents Laffs2Go on Saturday 

SPRING HILL – Get ready for some comedy with Stage West Playhouse on Saturday, Feb. 5.
“Stand-Up Saturday” will feature Ken Miller as the headliner. He made his TV debut on NICK JR’S “Nick Mom Night Out” and was the first winner of Steve Harvey's “Standup Spotlight Comedy Competition,” beating more than 1,000 comedians from around the world. Miller also is a two-time winner of Florida’s Funniest Comedy Competition, and has performed at the Big Pine Comedy Festival, the Great American Comedy Festival, the World Series of Comedy, the American Black Film Festival Comedy Wings Competition, the Laughing Skull Comedy Festival and the Oak City Comedy Festival. Originally from a big family in Greensboro, N.C., this Army veteran now resides in Orlando with his wife and two and a half kids (ask him about it).
Bob Smith is the feature act. He’s a 20-year nationally touring comedian whose been part of the Gainesville comedy scene since the 1970s, back when he was a fan watching performers like Steve Martin, Richard Pryor, Robin Williams and Bill Cosby take the stage at comedy venues or at the annual Gator Growl.
Rob Garguilo will be the host. He’s a radio personality, comedian and former JCPenney child model who has been entertaining audiences nationwide for over two decades, waking up listeners with laughs in Philadelphia, Atlantic City, Cleveland, Tampa, Fort Myers and Harrisburg. Man, he's been fired a lot. A favorite at comedy clubs across the Southeast, Rob's been heard on SiriusXM, the "Bubba the Love Sponge Show," the "Howard Stern Show;" and seen on BuzzFeed.
The show is from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Tickets for Laffs2Go are $19.90 for preferred and $16.75 for reserved (fees included).
On Saturday, Feb. 26, Divonicci returns to Stage West in “A Tribute to The Righteous Brothers.” All those classic harmonies will be brought to life on our stage by Clint Shepherd and Jason Ensor.
Tickets for these events are available on ticketleap and at the Stage West box office.
Go to https://stagewestflorida.com/ for more information.
