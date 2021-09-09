SPRING HILL — When Stage West began putting on plays, musicals and shows for the people of Hernando County, Jimmy Carter was president, the Apple II was the hottest personal computer you could own and people wore Earth shoes.
A lot has changed since 1980, when Ellen Hutt said the performers would set up in a variety of halls to put on shows like their very first one, “The Fantasticks.”
According to a history on Stage West’s website, they’d use schools, the local VFW hall and churches to entertain people. In 1993, the Main Stage building went up and the Forum Theater was added in 1999.
Hutt has been with Stage West since 2014, and now is on the board of directors. She’s served as a director, actor and stage manager, and worked in set design and set construction. Everyone is a volunteer, she said.
The 40th anniversary show is a trip down memory lane, she said.
“It’s taking a look back with where Stage West actually started, coming through the years, and where they ended up,” Hutt said.
The show running from Sept. 9 through 12 showcases performances of some of the greatest musical hits of the stage using 19 people ranging in age from 18 to “80-something,” said co-director Terry Stenger.
“We have veterans, some of whom were in our original shows,” Hutt added.
They can’t do any skits from the shows, but are doing songs while trying to avoid the best known or most-obvious pieces.
They had to pick 70 shows, then cut again and again. You won’t hear anything from “Oklahoma!” she said, because the songs are just too familiar. They wanted something to bring back memories, so people who attend the event will hear songs from “The Fantasticks,” “Carousel,” a medley from “Les Misérables” and even “Young Frankenstein.”
They also are trying to stay away from anything done in the past five years, but that still leaves songs from “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Guys and Dolls,” “South Pacific,” “Oliver,” “A Little Night Music,” “1776,” “Chicago” and more.
The past couple of years have been a tough time for performing venues since COVID-19 has caused so many cancellations.
However, the special “Laugh-In to Go” comedy show in July was so successful that it’s also scheduled for Sept. 25 and Oct. 23. A scheduling conflict means no “Laugh-In” for November, Hutt said, but it will be back on Dec. 11.
Hutt said she and her husband went to the July show, which drew 300 people. “I went as a paying patron. My sides hurt I laughed so hard.”
Stage West also is trying to find groups who want to rent the 390-seat facility for meetings and conferences, and to open up some avenues for entertainment that they don’t provide.
For its events, masks are not required but are recommended, and the theater is cleaned after every performance, Hutt said.
