Stage West opens auditions for ‘Cinderella’

Stage West Playhouse is seeking actors 18 and older for their next production, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella.”
All rehearsals and performances will take place at 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd. in Spring Hill.
Audition Dates are Friday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 10, at 9:30 a.m.
Callbacks by invitation will be Sunday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m.
For more informaton, contact Nichelle Mohre-Cassidy at 352-587-5155 or nmohre06@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.