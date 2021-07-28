SPRING HILL — A group of youths from the area went to Orlando recently, and made a strong impression at the Odyssey of the Mind competition’s World Finals.
The Stage West Community Playhouse’s team placed fourth in their problem and division at the mid-July event, according to Brenda Rooney, a coach and the mother of team member Victoria Rooney.
Their problem was called “OMER and the Beanstalk,” Brenda Rooney said, and “they had to answer the question within the problem.”
“They had to create an eight-minute skit,” she said. “The problem they chose to select, I thought, was very wanted in this day and age. They picked unseen mental illnesses and they handled it very delicately.”
All the judges in their feedback said they appreciated their candor and gentleness toward the subject, Rooney said. A lot of the teams did made-up problems or problems that didn’t have any moral compass.
At the state competition, the team had finished first. Since they led other Florida teams in their division working on the problem, they kept their first-place position.
Other Florida teams that placed in the competition were:
• Seminole High School, Sanford, 5th place
• Rotary Club of Oviedo, Oviedo, 8th place
• Wewahitchka High School, Wewahitchka,10th place
• Sunlake High School, Land O’ Lakes, 14th place
• Dayspring Academy, Port Richey, 15th place
• Thomas E. Weightman Middle School, Wesley Chapel, 18th place
• Saint Cloud Preparatory Academy, Saint Cloud, 20th place
“The team, overall, was ecstatic that they came in fourth,” Rooney said.
Rooney said all but one of the team members is returning, and everyone is looking forward to next year’s competition.
The team members were Victoria Rooney, Savannah Smith, Elliana Gorecki, Robert Kordon, Sky Verosic and Joy Evans. Coaches were Brenda Rooney and Cindy Smith.
Brenda Rooney said she, the team members and the coaches appreciated the community support. “None of the team’s success would have been possible without the support of Stage West Community Playhouse, the community, or their family and friends,” she said.
