HERNANDO — A creative group of young students are taking their imagination to a whole new level as they prepare to compete in Odyssey of the Mind’s World Finals.
The Stage West Community Playhouse team includes Victoria Rooney, Savannah Smith, Elliana Gorecki, Robert Kordon, Sky Verosic, and Joy Evans. These six bright students share a love of the theatre and have earned their spot to attend an international competition that selects the best of the best in Orlando the weekend of June 11-13.
Odyssey of the Mind is an educational program that takes creative problem-solving using skills of building props, writing scripts, directing skits, acting, and more. The team from Stage West earned placed first in the state championship for their problem and division, and were invited to attend the world finals. They will compete against teams from across the United States and internationally.
“They amaze me, they’re a cluster of six friends and they mesh well together,” said Brenda Rooney, co-coach for the Stage West team. “They all have a common interest in the theatre, and this organization fits with that perfectly. It becomes their happy place because it encompasses all aspects of theatre into one amazing experience.”
The problem the team has to work with at finals is called “OMER and the Beanstalk.” The synopsis for the problem reads, “Storybooks come alive when a special bean grows into a magic ‘beanstalk’ that takes a youngster into a storybook land. There, a creative host will guide them around as they meet different storybook characters and encounter objects from selected stories that exist together in this magical land.”
Teams must incorporate Arm & Hammer baking soda into their skit to create works of art relating to the stories. A life lesson must also appear to be taught to the youngster and a set piece or prop must appear to “grow.”
To attend World Finals, the Stage West team must raise funds to cover the cost of registration and travel. The team needs $3,000 and has at press time raised $1,885. World Finals takes place all over the world, but this year, it seems the team was lucky that it was close to home, according to Rooney.
“With the majority of the team becoming seniors next year and not knowing for sure if the team will stay together, I hope they will at least continue to nurture the special bonds they have created,” Rooney said. “But, if given the opportunity, I’d love to coach this team for one more year, because each and every one of them has a special place in my heart, and I would be honored to see it through to the end.”
To help these students pay for the competition, search for “Stagewest Odyssey to compete in World Championship” on www.gofundme.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.