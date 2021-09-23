SPRING HILL — Lynda Benson cut the ribbon at Stage West Playhouse on Sept. 10, celebrating the past 40 years and inaugurating what she hopes will be a banner year for the organization.
The arts have suffered brutally amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with venues having to cancel entire seasons and visiting performers postponing scheduled appearances in the region until the pandemic fades, though some have carried on with mask requirements and social distancing that meant playing to half-empty halls.
Benson admitted that she was terrified that she would be presiding over the end of Stage West.
“If we could get through COVID, we could get through anything,” she said. “When I was voted in as president — this is my second stint, my second two-year term — my whole goal was to leave it in better shape than I found it.”
She rates her performance this way: “I can say it is in a little better shape than I found it.”
The key is to bring more people in to watch performances, Benson and new marketing director Linda Willding said.
“We’ve gone in a new direction,” Benson said. “We’re bringing in comedy clubs, we’re bringing in jazz bands, bringing in blues. We’re still using our community theater troupe to do our plays, but the whole idea now is to bring in new audiences. I’ve been in Spring Hill since 1986, and there are people here who don’t know that this building exists, still, and it’s not like they just moved here last week or last month.”
There are people who have lived here as long as she has who think Stage West’s building is a closed warehouse.
“I’m trying to get people to come out and see live theater again,” Willding said. “We need some new members. We need some fresh blood.”
The big hit of the season so far has been the comedy club material, Benson said. The “Laugh-In To Go” performances have drawn people who became aware of the theater, and are buying season tickets to the plays and musicals that are planned for the season.
In addition to traditional fare like “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” “The Sound of Music” and “The Lion in Winter,” there is “Nunsense,” “Death by Chocolate” and “Four Old Broads.”
“We always look to do some new stuff, too, to bring in younger audiences,” Benson said.
They are looking at plays submitted locally and hearing suggestions from audience members for next year’s season, she added, and there are plans in the works, for sometime in January or February, to have a George Harrison tribute.
Benson says she’s very excited about the future. “We got our beer and wine license a couple of months ago, to go along with the comedy club,” she said.
Willding said they just need to fill those seats.
“We have a great 40th season,” she said. “There’s something for everybody here.”
