SPRING HILL — The Stage West Community Playhouse has been coming back to life in recent weeks, and after presenting “Frost/Nixon” recently it’s moving on to lighter fare for the summer.
Next up is a single performance titled “Laugh-In to Go” on Saturday, July 24.
According to the details on the Facebook page, the show is hosted by Rob Garguilo, who has been on Sirius XM, the “Bubba the Love Sponge Show” and “The Tonight Show.”
It also features Jamie Morgan, a regular performer at clubs, colleges and casinos across the country. Morgan was voted Florida's Funniest Comedian in 2009.
The headliner, Dean Napolitano, has played in clubs throughout Florida, opened for Don Rickles and Joan Rivers, and has appeared in numerous TV shows.
Tickets are $15 plus a $1.75 fee when purchased online.
Coming up in August is “Seussical Jr.,” based on the works of Dr. Seuss.
There are five shows: 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, and Friday Aug. 13; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14; and 2 p.m. Aug. 15.
Tickets are $15 and available at the box office on Tuesday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and an hour before showtime.
Stage West turns serious and will be presenting “The Lion in Winter” in October. “Nunsense” follows in November.
In 2022, Stage West will be presenting the following:
January: “The Sound of Music”
February: “Death by Chocolate”
March: “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”
April: “Four Old Broads”
Tickets and more information are available at https://stagewestflorida.com/. The theater is at 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill, and the phone number is (352) 683-5113.
