TAMPA — Officers and officials from five Florida law enforcement agencies, who make up the 27th cohort of Saint Leo University’s Command Officer Management Program, received diplomas on June 6 during a graduation ceremony in Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park.
This cohort was hosted by the Tampa Police Department and newly named Chief Lee Bercaw was the guest speaker. Bercaw earned his Doctor of Criminal Justice degree from Saint Leo in 2021 and has taught classes for the university.
The 18-credit hour certificate program consists of six courses during six months (three terms) for undergraduate or graduate academic credits.
For more information on the program, contact Nikki Heister at Nikki.heister@saintleo.edu or (352) 588-8487.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.