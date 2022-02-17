NEW PORT RICHEY — St. George Greek Orthodox youth danced their way through the Hellenic Dance Festival last month and earned a bronze medal for their efforts.
The annual festival took place in Orlando this year under the Metropolis of Atlanta, and the team competed against 43 other groups from across the United States, including a few others from Florida. The New Port Richey dance team is named Patrida, which means homeland/motherland.
The festival is an opportunity to immerse dancers in Greek customs and throughout the year, the Patrida team learns dances from different areas of Greece. The festival is divided into two divisions, one for youth and the second for adults. The Patrida team that attended the festival features youth from 6th to 12th grades. The team normally includes elementary-aged members.
In the semifinal round, Patrida dressed in clothes from the region of Thessaly and when they made it to the finals, they changed into garb from the island of Samos.
“It’s fun to see everybody continue the traditions and the kids are not afraid to wear the costumes and represent,” said Georgia Rigas, dancing instructor at St. George Greek Orthodox Church. “For some of them it was their first time and they liked it and can’t wait to go next year in Atlanta.”
Dancing is an important aspect of Greek culture, Rigas explained. It’s typically something that happens at any event. The St. George dancers participate in the local Greek festivals and the Greek Independence Day parade. Youth are invited to join the Patrida team, which meets once a week.
Rigas has been teaching dance at St. George for 26 years and still finds joy in keeping traditions going.
“I want to keep the kids still connected to Greece,” Rigas said. “Even though we don’t live there it’s important to keep our faith and the traditions alive. Dancing, when you think about it, is important in whatever we do like if there’s a baptism or wedding, so it’s good for them to know the basics and to be a part of that. Dancing is in our hearts.”
