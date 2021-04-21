SPRING HILL — A truly altruistic act is often one done without the knowledge of others, such as donating blood to save the life of someone you will never meet, or donating one’s organs. Often these donations lead to life-saving treatments. One Spring Hill family, however, recently had the opportunity to meet with a bone-marrow donor that saved their 3-year-old son’s life.
At 8 months old, Avery Cook was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia, and despite undergoing treatments for it, Avery relapsed with a more deadly cancer — acute myeloid leukemia. His parents were told they were not a full match for the bone marrow donation Avery needed to survive, and so the hunt began to find a donor.
Jamie Lowe was living in New York four years ago when he watched an episode about a not-for-profit organization called Gift of Life on the “Chelsea” show by television host Chelsea Handler. He and his best friend Jill decided to get involved by participating in a 5K sponsored by Gift of Life at Battery Park. After the run, they both signed up to get swabbed to join the donation registry not knowing that two years later, Jamie would be called to help a little boy thousands of miles away.
“It’s very scary, there’s a lot you have to learn very quickly,” said Bailey Cook, Avery’s mom. “You have to adapt to all of that as quick as possible and then once you do that it becomes easier to focus on what’s at hand.”
Now in remission, Avery is living the healthy life of a 3-year-old since receiving his bone marrow donation, and his parents are grateful to be able to watch him grow up. For the next three years, he’ll continue to see a doctor to make sure all remains well.
On April 13, Avery and his family had an opportunity to meet with Lowe at the inaugural Gift of Life Marrow Registry Golf Tournament in West Palm Beach. The event was hosted by pro football Hall of Famer Cris Carter along with other former National Football League players, including Dolphins greats Mark Duper and Jed Weaver. Lowe shared his excitement to meet the family he made a life-changing impact on.
“It was so amazing, I can’t describe how awesome it was,” Lowe said. “I’d been looking forward to it for some time. Ever since I donated, I wanted to meet them so much. We got the chance to talk for hours, we ended up connecting a lot and we added each other on Facebook. I just want to be a part of their lives, and they want the same with me.”
Cook felt much the same. “It was nice to finally be able to meet the person that you’ve been wanting to meet for so long,” she said. “It was a huge relief because I know that we didn’t have all the time in the world to find a perfect match, which Jamie was. It means the world that people sign up because if this organization didn’t exist and be the match didn’t exist, I wouldn’t be a mom and a lot of other parents wouldn’t have their children anymore.”
After Lowe’s mother passed away from cancer a few years ago, finding a way to help others became an important cause. He said the thought of being able to help someone else and give them hope meant the world to him.
“About two years after I first swabbed, Gift of Life reached out to me and said, ‘There’s a possibility you could be a match, do you have time to go and get some blood tests so we can further make sure you could be the best match?’” Lowe said. “I agreed to do that and they took care of setting up my appointments. Then a couple of weeks later, they were like you are the best match, can we talk about the next steps? I was so excited.”
Due to privacy laws, Lowe and the Cook family were legally not allowed to get in touch with each other for one year following the bone marrow donation. For one year, Lowe had no idea that the operation was a success until Gift of Life got in touch with him to ask if he would give permission to share his information with the Cook family.
“You feel so emotional and so grateful,” said Lowe, who now lives in Winter Garden. “When you join a registry like that you hope you can make a difference.”
According to Gift of Life Director of Organizational Advancement Marti Freund, 80% of donations come from blood stem cells, which is a process similar to donating plasma or platelets. The other 20% of donations are from marrow, which done under general anesthesia and is often requested for pediatric patients.
Donations are based on whether an active patient matches the same Human Leukocyte Antigen as the donor. Freund explained that matching is based on genetics and ancestry, so people of the same genetic background and ancestry most likely match, like Lowe and Avery.
“Donors like Jamie, it’s because he joined the registry that Avery’s life got saved,” Freund said. “There’s so many patients like Avery that do not have a matching donor, and we can fix that problem by encouraging more people to become educated about the process and then ultimately register to join. The more people in the registry, the more matches that can be found for patients in need.”
A cheek-swabbing kit can be sent to residents’ home, and anyone between the ages of 18 and 61 years are eligible to be a donor. A physical exam and blood tests may be required to explore further whether someone is the best match for a patient. The most requested donor group is between the ages of 18 to 35. Siblings have a 25% chance of being a match, which means patients have to rely on donations from strangers 75% of the time.
“People have the power to save a life, you don’t have to be a superhero or necessarily in the medical profession to have the power to save somebody else,” Freund said. “For anyone that is inspired to do so after reading this article or seeing Jamie and Avery, I really encourage them to go to the website giftoflife.org and learn more and order a kit that we can send to them in the mail. It’s a fixable problem. You add more donors to the registry, you’re ultimately going to save more lives.”
