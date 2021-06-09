Being a mom often means putting hopes and dreams on hold for the sake of the kids. When there are 11 children to raise, it’s a long wait.
For Spring Hill supermom Dianna Davis Mitchem, who turns 67 this month, the wait to achieve her dream of a college degree began in 2016, and culminated with an associate’s degree in psychology from Pasco County’s Saint Leo University in a ceremony May 21.
“After the last child left (home) I was able to do it,” said Mitchem. “Once my baby boy graduated, that meant it was my time.”
Mitchem was limited to four guests attending the ceremony, so that meant not all of her family could be there for the momentous event, but she ended up with a surprise fifth attendee: her son, U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Terrell Davis, whom she had not seen in two years. The family had helped secure him a short leave to be with his mother on her big day. Mitchem, who walks with a cane, spotted him out of the corner of her eye when she stepped up to the commencement stage, and “almost lost it.”
“My head was down when I was walking trying to make sure I didn’t stumble, and when I looked up, there he was,” Mitchem said. “My knees wobbled; I thought I might fall.”
She didn’t, and Davis, dressed in his Navy blues and bearing red roses, came to her side to escort her across the stage.
“It was the most wonderful surprise,” said Mitchem. “I had not seen him in so long.”
Mitchem has spent many years as a counselor, including at her church, and believes her education has helped her develop a better understanding that will help her be a more effective counselor in the future. She’s not looking to use her degree to obtain a paying job, she said, just to “help me help people.”
Helping people is how Mitchem built such a large family. She took in several foster children, whom she later adopted.
“There wasn’t any way we were going to give each other up,” she said.
Jahnnie Davis, Mitchem’s oldest son, said everyone in the family is proud of their mother. They also are inspired by her accomplishment, discipline and determination to achieve her goal, even though it took many years of waiting.
“I’m very proud of what she has accomplished even before this,” he said. “She always dreamed of this and doing it showed us anything is possible.”
Mitchem said she hopes her achievement will inspire her 23 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren to attend college.
“One of my grandsons came up to me and said, ‘I want to go to college just like you,’” said Mitchem. “I said,
‘If grandma can do it, you can do it, too.’”
Mitchem describes May 21 and 22 as the “most exciting weekend I can remember.”
She said there was a big family dinner to celebrate and reminisce that all will long remember.
Davis was on his way back to his station the day after the ceremony, as he only managed a short leave, said Mitchem, but “it was so good to see him again.”
Mitchem said she’s looking forward to applying some of her new skills at church, and will continue counseling new parents, and especially struggling single moms.
Jahnnie Davis said he knows his mother is proud of earning her degree, but knows there is something she is even more proud of, as she’s never kept it a secret.
“She’s proud of her family; she calls us her greatest accomplishment in life,” he said.
