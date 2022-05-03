SPRING HILL — There was a time when Kathy Calcagni was so stooped over while walking that looking at other people was a chore.
After about a year of working with a personal trainer at Epic Health and Fitness, she can stand nearly straight up, and she said she feels better than she felt in years.
“I love it,” she said of Epic Health and Fitness’s location in Spring Hill. “I used to walk really hunched over.”
People had said she’d never walk straight up, she said.
“In six months, I was walking better.”
Ryan and Kelly Unger, a married couple, have been operating Epic Health and Fitness for about three years, with one site in a strip shopping center on Spring Hill Drive and another on Commercial Way in Weeki Wachee.
They dream of more sites and someday franchising their idea of an accessible and friendly gym where clients know they’ll get great service and personal attention. Right now, they’re in the early stages of franchising in Texas, New Jersey and Hawaii.
“We’re helping people set up their own Epic Health and Fitness, so they’ll get all of our branding and all of our assistance, our processes through that,” Ryan said.
Some members have moved out of driving range to Pasco and Citrus counties, Ryan said, and he’d like to expand in those places, too.
“For the setup that we have, we charge much less than other franchises,” he said. “They get a lot more gym than they get with other franchises, so they’ll see a lot faster return on investment; a lot more upside, sooner.”
There are several types of memberships; details are on the website at epichealthandfitness.com.
Some clients have an injury, are trying to lose weight or regain a range of motion, and some are young athletes, Ryan said. “We have something for everybody,” he added, regarding the equipment on site.
Ryan, 40, and his wife Kelly, 33, bear out the benefits of healthy living and working out, plus business acumen that includes Epic’s own branded workout equipment — including their own branded free weights — and well-trained and certified personal trainers.
Ryan had worked in the property maintenance industry but ran into health issues and ended up working out at a gym. He worked as a personal trainer at the gym, put his business knowledge to work and moved into management, and then began looking into starting his own fitness center.
“I just realized that their places are so big, that I lost all connection I had with the actual members, which is what I liked about it in the first place,” he said of fitness chain he worked for. “I decided to leave that and spend a couple months brainstorming my own vision of what kind of gym I wanted to run.”
So he put together a business plan, found the Spring Hill Drive location, which had previously been a gym, and got some good deals on equipment through contacts he had from the other gym.
They have 1,200 members at the Spring Hill Drive location, and 700 in Weeki Wachee.
Kelly was working on a master’s degree in mental health counseling when she met Ryan. She had been working out and Ryan taught her how to get the most from her workouts. They’ve been married about three years.
Personal trainer Vincent Rosche, 30, helps Kathy Calcagni to do workouts that the 71-year-old can handle and have improved her posture so much. Kathy’s husband, Mike, was using some of the other equipment and said he’s seen real improvements in his physical condition in the three years he’s been a member.
Mike Calcagni was at a machine working out but took a break to talk about the place.
“It’s great,” he said of the fitness center. “I work with a trainer.”
He’s been coming for three years, and is in his 70s.
“I feel much better. I’m stronger. I hit a golf ball better,” he said.
His wife, Kathy, worked with Rosche and at home to build strength to be able to stand up straighter.
“I worked hard. I wanted to get better,” she said. “I wanted to take my grandchildren to places.”
Rosche has faced some serious health challenges in his life, but his upbeat attitude is contagious.
Ryan had talked to him about being a personal trainer and then he went to school for it.
“He had said, ‘If you get certified, I’ll hire you,’” Rosche said. “Next thing you know, I was hired a week before COVID.”
He has 13 clients now, and said this is his career.
“The gym changed my life, healthwise,” Rosche said.
For people worried about COVID, Ryan said they keep the place very clean and there’s space between people, even when it’s busy.
You can’t just walk in and start pumping iron, though. Clients have to fill out forms and list some of their medical history and limitations, and possibly provide a doctor’s note. Some people are referred from a doctor, Ryan said. Some clients want to build muscle mass or be in bodybuilding contests, others want to lose weight and others just want to stay in good physical condition for their jobs.
Firefighter Shaun Garner, 30, lives in Spring Hill and works in Hillsborough County. He said he likes the atmosphere that Ryan and Kelly have created in the year and a half he’s been using the gym. He works out there four days a week.
For first responders and other shift workers, there’s a big perk in that at the higher levels of membership clients get a key card that gives access to the gym 24/7. When people work shifts that don’t align with regular working hours, that’s a great incentive, Ryan Unger said.
The Spring Hill Drive storefront the Ungers are using is pretty big, and there are areas in the back that also are large and used for special workouts. Ryan Unger showed a large room where there is serious workout gear for people who are looking to enter bodybuilding competitions.
There’s one coming up in June at the Stage West Playhouse called PCA Epic Showdown, Ryan said.
And through a door in that area is another area for different kinds of workouts.
Clients with key card privileges have to obey certain rules and Ryan said there are security cameras to make sure everything is in order when the staff members aren’t there.
There is enough exercise equipment to improve just about every part of your body, and the trainers make sure everyone uses the equipment safely.
There are levels of membership to fit just about any budget; members can go month-to-month or pay a year in advance for plenty of perks, and there’s even a “Free Day Pass” so you can give the gym a try to see if it’s for you.
“It’s the best gym around,” Garner said. “It’s a good atmosphere. It’s got everything you need.”
